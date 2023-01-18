How a wild Tuesday night made the Big 12 a whole lot more interesting

After a tumultuous Tuesday in the Big 12, a three-way tie now tops the conference standings. This is how it happened:

No. 13 Kansas State borders No. 2 Kansas in an OT thriller

It took overtime, but the Kansas State Wildcats were able to outlast No. 2 rival Kansas, 83-82.

No. 13 Kansas State had a 14-point lead over the defending national champions, but a 38-point performance from Jalen Wilson put the Jayhawks back in it. There were five substitutions in the lead throughout extra time and the team that converted on their last offensive possession took the win. KSU’s Keyontae Johnson got the last bucket of the night with an earth-shattering alley-oop.

Johnson finished the game with 24 points and eight rebounds. Desi Sills tied the team high for the Wildcats with 24 points. Outside of Wilson, Kansas received major contributions from KJ Adams Jr. with 17 points and Gradey Dick with 16 points.

With the win, the Wildcats now sit atop the Big 12 with a 5-1 record, tied with Kansas and Iowa State.

It won’t be long before these two teams go head-to-head again, this time Kansas has home field advantage on January 31.

No. 12 Iowa State walks away from No. 7 Texas

It was a win the entire team could be proud of on Tuesday in Iowa City. Four different Cyclones scored in double digits as Iowa State defeated No. 7 Texas 78–67.

Jars Holmes (21 points), Caleb Grill (17 points), Gabe Kalscheur (16 points) and Osun Osunniyi (11 points) all scored in double figures, forming the backbone of the Cyclone offense. Texas also put on a full team effort, with four of their players scoring in double digits.

It won’t get any easier for either team as the Big 12 is bursting at the seams with competition. The Cyclones face Oklahoma State on Saturday, then will face Kansas State next Tuesday with possibly only possession of first place in the Big 12 on the line.

Texas travels to Morgantown to face West Virginia on Saturday, January 21.