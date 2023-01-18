The 10 Most Watched BYU Football Games of the Independence Era





BYU became independent in football in 2011. One of the main goals of independence was national exposure, and for the most part BYU fulfilled that goal as an independent program. BYU played against 72 different teams and won nearly 100 games while playing in front of millions of viewers across the country. Let’s count down the 10 most watched BYU games of the independent era today. 10. BYU vs. USC 2.67 million viewers | BYU 30 – USC 27 | 2019 Led by sophomore quarterback Zach Wilson, BYU hosted USC’s ranked Trojans. BYU defeated USC in a double overtime thriller. The circle came full circle in December when former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis committed to BYU. Slovis’ first taste of Lavell Edwards Stadium was as an opposing quarterback. After the game, he joked about the “down-to-earth” BYU hecklers. Now he will lead BYU to its first season in the Big 12. This time, the level-headed hecklers will be on his side. 9. BYU in Wisconsin 2.91m viewers | BYU 24 – Wisconsin 21 | 2018 One of the biggest setbacks in programming history was also one of the most watched games of the independence era. BYU was coming off a terrible 2017 season, and no. 6 Wisconsin was seen as a contender for the College Football Playoff. BYU traveled to Camp Randall Stadium and defeated the Badgers and star running back Jonathan Taylor. BYU linebacker Sione Takitaki led the BYU defense with 12 total tackles. 8. BYU in Michigan 3.07m viewers | BYU 0 – Michigan 31 | 2015 From a BYU perspective, the TV ratings were the only good thing about this game. Michigan dominated this game from the start and BYU couldn’t get anything going offensively. The viewership would have been even better if the game was close. 7. BYU in Nebraska 3.13 million viewers | BYU 33-Nebraska 28| 2015 desert news More than three million viewers witnessed BYU defeat Nebraska with a Hail Mary on the final play of the game to begin the 2015 season. Star quarterback Taysom Hill suffered a season-ending injury, and freshman Tanner Mangum stood in for the injured Hill. Tanner Mangum hooked up with Mitch Matthews for the Mangum Miracle at Memorial. 6. BYU vs. Washington 3.15 million viewers | BYU 19-Washington 45 | 2019 BYU and Washington aired regionally on ESPN2 or ABC in 2019. More than three million people watched the ranked Huskies beat the 2-1 Cougars. Costly turnovers are costing BYU the chance to stay in this game. Scroll to Continue 5. BYU vs. UAB 3.22 million viewers | BYU 28 – UAB 31 | 2021 BYU took on UAB in the Independence Bowl. Rain delayed the kickoff, and late-game blunders allowed UAB to win one of its greatest games in program history. Tyler Allgeier surpassed BYU’s single-season rushing record in this game. 4. BYU in the state of Michigan 3.25 million viewers | BYU 31-Michigan State 14 2016 In 2016, the Cougars pulled away from Michigan State on the road, led by future NFL players Taysom Hill and Jamaal Williams. 3. BYU vs. Utah 3.68 million viewers | BYU 28 – Utah 35 | 2015 In a year when the rivalry was a regular season hiatus, BYU met Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl. After slipping to a 35-0 deficit in the first half, BYU crawled back to make it a close game. In the end, the comeback attempt failed and Utah won 35-28. 2. BYU at Notre Dame 3.70m viewers | BYU 14-Notre Dame 17 | 2012 (Photo: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports) In 2012, Notre Dame entered the national championship game after going undefeated in the regular season. BYU handed the Fighting Irish their only regular season loss. BYU lost 17-14, and Riley Nelson famously missed Cody Hoffman on a potentially winning mail route. 1. BYU vs. Washington 3.75 million viewers | BYU 16 – Washington 31 | 2013 The most-watched game of the Independence era was the Fight Hunger Bowl between BYU and Washington. After scoring 16 points in the second quarter, the Cougars were knocked out in the second half with Washington winning 31–16. Follow us for future coverage: Facebook @CougsDaily Twitter @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist on @casey_lundquist Instagram @cougs_daily

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/college/byu/football/the-top-10-most-viewed-byu-football-games-of-the-independence-era The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos