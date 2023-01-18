Sports
We learn to win again: Indiana men’s tennis kicks off season with wins over Dayton and Toledo
The Indiana men’s tennis team opened the 2023 regular season on Sunday, as they welcomed the University of Dayton and the University of Toledo to Bloomington. The Hoosiers defeated the Flyers and Rockets 4-1 in both games.
The Hoosiers’ first opponent on Sunday morning was the Flyers. Senior Luka Vukovic teamed with freshman Ekansh Kumar to defeat junior Ron Hiryur and senior Max DeCurtins at No. 3 in doubles. It was followed by the freshman tandem of Sam Landau and Luc Boulier teaming to knock out sophomore Eric Perkowski and senior Georgi Mavrodiev in No. 2 doubles to secure the double for Indiana.
Sam and Luc had a good fall, which is great, head coach Jeremy Wurtzman said.
Landau and Boulier enter their freshman season as the only Hoosier duo ranked by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, currently ranked No. 43.
In singles, Kumar, Landau and junior Ilya Tiraspolsky all won, giving the Hoosiers the 4–1 win.
The young Hoosiers saw two of their talented freshman singles win games to help clinch victory over Dayton.
We had some new guys there. said Wurtzman. Everyone is a little nervous and eager to play that first game.
The second opponent of the day was Toledo, and despite winning the double on their way to a 4-1 victory in their first game of the day, the team was not satisfied.
We felt like we didn’t play that great in doubles the first game, Wurtzman said.
The team responded by winning all three doubles matches against Toledo and earning the double point.
Using the momentum of their sweep in doubles, the Hoosiers were able to close out Toledo in singles without much effort.
Tiraspolsky and Kumar took their second singles wins of the day—at No. 4 Singles and No. 6 Singles, respectively—to give the Hoosiers their first two singles points. Vukovic then got the third and final singles point for the Hoosiers by defeating junior Adam Kovac at No. 2 Singles.
“We’re learning to win again,” Wurtzman said.
Wurtzman said Indiana has not played a game since November 4.
The only Hoosier to struggle on an otherwise solid day for the team was the Hoosiers fifth year senior Patrick Fletchall. Fletchall, partnering Tiraspolsky, won No. 1 in doubles against Toledo, but lost both of his singles matches on Sunday.
Patrick, he had his hands full, he just didn’t get a good start, Wurtzmand said. Every match he plays there (at number 1 singles) gets very competitive.
Wurtzman and the team were unconcerned, however, as Indiana shifted their depth against Dayton and Toledo early in the season.
We have a lot of guys who can play, it was great to see guys from the whole lineup get up and play well, Wurtzman said. Our depth will be one of our main strengths this year.
The Hoosiers are back in action on Friday, January 20 when they take on No. 25Middle Tennessee State University.
It’s going to be tough, Wurtzman said. It will be great for our young group to play in that environment.
With the wins over Dayton and Toledo, Indiana will start their 2023 campaign 2-0.
