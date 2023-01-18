Cronin stuns #12 Providence for huge win in men’s hockey





CRO-My God! Jack Kronin went end-to-end and stunned No. 12 Providence with an overtime winner as Princeton (10-9-0) defeated the visiting Friars (12-7-6) at Hobey Baker Rink. Cronin’s precise backhander zoomed over Philip Svedeback’s shoulder with 1:53 left in overtime to start a raucous celebration for the Tiger fans. CRO MG! get in’ Jack Kronin with a dandy from an OTGWG to beat #12 Providence!@Buccigross | @TeamECH | @ecachockey | @NCAAIceHockey | #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/nvmjDBEHaF Princeton Men’s Ice Hockey (@princetonhockey) January 18, 2023 Princeton had to dig deep into overtime after the Friars successfully knocked out a five-minute Princeton power play that took the last 3:42 of overtime and then the first 1:18 of overtime. Princeton had multiple chances to find the game winner on the power play, but Svedeback was up to the task – including a ten-call stop from Adam Robbins early in overtime. However, after the teams finally went 3-on-3 in OT, Princeton settled the puck with David Ma dish up Ian Murphy who took out a speeding Cronin who found space through the neutral zone before uncorking the game winner from inside the circles. David Ma and Seven Walton each had two assists for the Tigers, as Princeton went 6-for-6 on the penalty kill in the game. Ethan Pearson made 36 saves for the win. The two teams traded goals in the first period, Providence scoring in the first five minutes before the Tigers answered with an own goal in the last five. Liam Valente got the Friars on the board 2:26 into the game, sneaking open in the slot to divert a pass from the point of Luke Johnson’s stick. The Tigers kind of settled down from there, Ethan Pearson making 10 stops the rest of the way in the first stanza to give his team a chance to find his rhythm. In the end, Princeton then worked his way up the scoreboard Adam Robbins tapped in his fifth goal of the season with 4:15 left in the period. Robbins started the series with a face-off victory in the strike zone. Finally, the puck cycled to David Ma who gave a pass along the blue line to his partner, Seven Walton who sent a long-range offer to goal where Robbins was batted to evade the Friars’ keeper. Drill point! Adam Robbins finds his way into the fight and diverts a punt shot Seven Walton for the equalizer. pic.twitter.com/W1CgSFmi5r Princeton Men’s Ice Hockey (@princetonhockey) January 18, 2023 The second period went scoreless, but not due to a lack of effort on either side. Providence played a few power plays, but the Tigers were up to the task both times. On the other hand, the Tigers sent in seven shots on target, but didn’t even see their best two chances officially count as shots on target, the first a rebound chance of Spencer Kersten 6:15 in the period when he slipped under Svedeback, but through the crease and beyond the far post. minutes later, Liam Gorman sent a shot that clattered off the post and back through the crease. Nick Snipes. Fastbreak the other way leads to one Nick Seitz target. pic.twitter.com/sfn50CgCbt Princeton Men’s Ice Hockey (@princetonhockey) January 18, 2023 In the third period, the two teams scored 0:21 apart halfway through the final frame. Nick Seitz struck first for Princeton, breaking in at a 2-on-1 before breaking a shot over Svedeback’s shoulder with 9:38 to play to give the Tigers a brief 2-1 lead. Riley Duran answered quickly for the Friars to tie the game at 2-2 with 9:17 left to play. The Tigers head out this weekend, heading to Colgate (January 20) and Cornell (January 21) for a pair of ECAC games. Read the full article

