World Table TennisContender Doha 2023: Aruna takes Portuguese star in first round

Following his quarterfinal appearance at the WTT Contender Durban in South Africa last week, Quadri Aruna will return to action on Wednesday, January 18 when he faces Portuguese star Marcos Freitas in the first round of the 2023 WTT Contender Doha in Qatar.

Listed as the number two seed in the men’s singles behind Brazil’s Hugo Calderano, winner of the WTT Contender Durban, Aruna will need to be at his best against his trusted opponent who won their last meeting in 2018.

Aruna, who remains the highest ranked African in the world after the release of the ITTF ranking on Monday, is ranked 14th, being the position he started this year.

A determined Aruna described the Durban experience as a good start for him following his exit from the German league to the Russian league.

I think my performance was impressive because I gave it my all in Durban and the two games I played were not so easy, especially the round of 16 against French teenager Felix Lebrun who beat some of the best players in the world.

The wins have boosted my confidence to go to Russia for my competitive debut. I am looking forward to another good performance in Doha, but I have to admit that there is no easy game because everyone is on the same level regardless of the world rankings, he said.

Aruna, semi-finalist at the Star Contender Doha 2022 believes the quality of the players in Doha is a testament to what they can expect when the main draw kicks off at the Lusail Sports Arena, as a total prize pool of $75,000 and 400 World Ranking points will be awarded to the top for the winners will be up for grabs.

There is serious depth in Doha with South Korea’s Contender Muscat II 2022 winner Jang Woojin and Croatia’s Star Contender Doha 2022 winner Andrej Gacina also both in the middle.

