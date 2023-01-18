Babar Azam’s One-Line Tweet Amid Allegations, Intimate Chats Leaked | Cricket





Babar Azam, Pakistan’s captain and arguably one of the best hitters in world cricket today, is going through a rough patch both on and off the pitch. There’s not much wrong with his batting, to be fair. He scored two half-centuries in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand after scoring 161 in the two-Test series. But it is Pakistan’s achievements that have damaged his credentials. Pakistan lost the ODI series to New Zealand 1-2. The test results didn’t go their way either, as they barely managed to sneak out a draw. And this came after they were beaten quite extensively at home in the historic Test series against England. In the last three Test series Pakistan have played at home as Babar Azam captain against Australia, England and New Zealand, they have won none and lost two. In the midst of it all, Babar Azam’s allegedly intimate chats and videos with a woman were leaked online. The authenticity of the claims was debatable, but the leaked screenshots caused a stir on social media. Many believed that the chat, videos and audio files were real, there were others who thought it was nothing more than an attempt to tarnish Babar Azam’s image. There has been no official comment on the incident from either Babar or the Pakistan Cricket Board, but the right-handed talisman appeared unaffected by the storm on social media. The Pakistani captain posted his photo on Twitter and Instagram with a one-line caption: “It doesn’t take too much to be happy.” There were encouraging comments on the comments section of Babar’s post with thousands of fans showing their support and urging him to stay strong. I hope you are well Babar. People can be mean. — Suzanne Olsen (@suzanneolsenau) January 16, 2023 According to various reports in the Pakistani media, PCB is considering replacing Babar Azam as the Test captain after the side’s underperformance in red-ball cricket under his management. Former Pakistan captain and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, who has worked closely with Babar Azam in the past, said the latter’s position in the Pakistan team has been “weakened”. “Cricket is my blood and I watch cricket matches and read about cricket all the time. And from what I see, Babar Azam’s position in the team is being weakened,” Misbah told reporters in Lahore on Tuesday. Misbah, who was told by former chairman Ramiz Raja in September 2021 to step down as head coach despite having a three-year contract with the board, said one can easily see this from Babar’s press conferences. “Look at some of the questions being asked of him, what do they indicate that he is weakened as captain and I’m afraid this will have an adverse effect on the team’s dressing room.”

