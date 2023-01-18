Sports
UGA football car crash deaths: Driver was speeding, report says
CNN
—
The SUV carrying four members of the University of Georgia football program, two of whom were killed, exceeded the 40 mph speed limit before hitting a curb and leaving the roadway, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department crash report released Tuesday. .
University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy were both killed in the crash.
The report says the Ford Expedition driven by LeCroy failed to make a left turn, causing the vehicle to hit a curb with its front passenger tire and leave the roadway, after which it hit a (Georgia) power pole and another power pole that cut through them. half.
After hitting the two posts, the vehicle struck a tree with its rear passenger panel and caused it to begin spinning clockwise where it struck another tree with its driver’s side, the report continued.
Willock, who was behind LeCroy on the driver’s side, was thrown from the vehicle when it crashed into the corner of an apartment building, according to the crash report. Willock, 20, died at the scene and LeCroy, 24, was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Victoria Bowles, the 26-year-old who was in the backseat on the passenger side of the vehicle, suffered multiple injuries during the collision. She was taken to hospital after the accident. The type of injuries were redacted in the report released Tuesday, which said she was not wearing a seatbelt.
The front seat passenger, identified as 21-year-old Warren McClendon, suffered a head injury in the crash, the report said. McClendon’s father told the Athens Banner-Herald that his son needed stitches but is doing well.
The report lists the first damaging event in the accident as hitting the curb and the most damaging event as hitting a tree. It is not stated how fast the vehicle was traveling.
According to the report, alcohol and drug tests were not administered to the driver at the scene of the accident. The operating condition of the driver was listed as Unknown. CNN contacted the Athens-Clarke County coroner for the toxicology results of the LeCroys autopsy.
The crash happened early on Sunday, just hours after the team celebrated its final national championship victory.
Willock, a redshirt sophomore from New Milford, New Jersey, joined the team as a freshman in 2020 and played in all 15 of the team’s games on offense last season. LeCroy was a football recruiting analyst for the team, according to her LinkedIn.
McClendon is an offensive lineman who started this season with a good tackle for Georgia declared for the NFL draft earlier Saturday.
Bowles is also a member of the Georgia football staff.
The crash came hours after Sanford Stadium and the surrounding streets were filled with ecstatic fans who had come to celebrate the Bulldogs’ second consecutive national championship. But the next morning they had joined the team mourning the sudden loss of Willock and LeCroy.
Willock’s aunt and uncle, Cicely and Norman Stout, said their cousin was well loved and a good student.
He did very well. He was well liked by all his peers and all teachers and all coaches, said Cicely Stout. Devin always smiles no matter what. Devin has a smile on his face and he did very well in science. He did very well. He was a good, very good student, a very good man.
It is an unfortunately well-known tragedy for the family. Willock’s older brother, Jonathan Wheatley, died in 2009 at age 20 from injuries sustained in a similar car accident, Cicely Stout said.
He passed away much, much too soon for us, said Willock’s uncle.
University of Georgia Athletics has shared links on its social media for people who want to support the families.
We are overwhelmed and touched by the outpouring of love and support for the Willock and LeCroy families, officials tweeted. Many people have reached out asking how they can help.
Donate to the Willock family:
https://gofundme.com/f/remembering-devin-willock-uga-football
Donate to the LeCroy family:
https://gofundme.com/f/remembering-chandler-lecroy-uga-football
The investigation into the accident is ongoing, police said. The detective has asked anyone who has requested information to contact the authorities.
The crash occurred just beyond a curved section of Barnett Shoals Road. There is a sidewalk, but no barrier on the outer edge of the road.
Photos of the crash site, taken by local residents, show a wooden utility pole broken in half and the SUV’s frame collapsed against an apartment building in Shoals Creek, about two miles from the Georgia campus.
That car dented like a can, Cecily Pangburn, a resident of the apartment complex, told CNN. She described hearing a loud bang as the crash occurred, followed by her power going out.
Another resident, Jonathan DSouza, said he was the first person to respond at the crash site. He told CNN he was watching television when he felt the ground shake and heard what sounded like gunfire outside his apartment.
When DSouza went out to see what was happening, he said it was pitch black because the power was out. It wasn’t until he saw sparks flying from dangling power lines in the middle of the street that he saw a mutilated SUV smash into his neighbor’s house, he said.
DSouza said he ran to the SUV and saw Willock lying face down next to the vehicle. DSouza said he started yelling at an unresponsive Willock asking if everything was okay.
It was the most helpless feeling because you wish you could save him, but you know he’s already gone, DSouza said.
|
