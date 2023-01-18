Sports
Tennis legend Chris Evert announces she’s cancer-free with a ’90 percent chance’ it won’t come back
American grand slam icon Chris Evert revealed that she is cancer free after being diagnosed with stage 1 BRCA related ovarian cancer.
In a heartfelt article published on ESPNEvert revealed that she had been diagnosed with the same BRCA-1 variant of the disease that killed her sister Jeanne in February 2020.
But Evert says that thanks to the “genetic roadmap my sister left behind,” doctors were able to detect and treat the disease early, to the point where she says she’s now “cancer-free,” and there’s a 90 percent chance that the ovaries will be cancerous. never coming back.’
American grand slam tennis legend Chris Evert has announced that she is now cancer free
Evert was diagnosed with a BRCA-1 variant of ovarian cancer in November 2021
Evert said when her sister was first diagnosed, doctors did not recommend that she or her siblings get tested.
“Jeanne was not BRCA positive, but genetic testing revealed that she had a BRCA-1 variant that was of “uncertain significance,” Evert’s article read.
“Then, last November, I got a call that they had reclassified her BRCA variant — the meaning was no longer uncertain, it was now very clearly pathogenic and we should be tested.”
Evert said she had a simple blood test, which confirmed she had the same variant of the cancer that Jeanne had.
Evert says her sister, Jeanne, died of the same variant of the cancer that was discovered too late
With the diagnosis in place, Evert scheduled a preventative hysterectomy. When the pathology report came back, the doctors found malignant cells and a tumor in her left fallopian tube.
But the discovery allowed doctors to treat the disease “early enough to do something about it.”
“My doctor said if I went undiscovered, in four months I would probably have been stage 3, just like Jeanne, with very few options,” Evert revealed.
“Instead, I was diagnosed with stage 1 ovarian cancer and immediately began six rounds of chemotherapy.”
Evert won 18 grand slam titles, including six US Open crowns and seven French Open trophies
But the chemotherapy may have been designed not only to treat the ovarian cancer she was currently diagnosed with, but also to treat any future cancers.
“BRCA mutations are associated with up to a 75 percent risk of developing breast cancer, as well as an increased risk of prostate and pancreatic cancer,” said Evert.
That revelation — along with advice from her doctors — led to Evert also undergoing a double mastectomy.
According to her, the pathology reports, “it came back clean and clear and my risk of developing breast cancer has been reduced by more than 90 percent.”
Evert said the variant of ovarian cancer she had could lead to breast cancer, which led to her decision to have a double mastectomy, which cut her risk of that disease by 90 percent
Evert said she revealed her story and her sister’s story to raise awareness and let others know about the risks.
“When it comes to choosing between surveillance or surgery, everyone’s choice is personal,” Evert wrote.
“The most important thing is not to leave things to chance. Of the 25 million women and men worldwide who have a BRCA mutation, only 10% know they are carriers.
“When I talk to people about genetic testing, so many people say, ‘It’s too scary to know.’ I’m here to tell you it’s scarier not to.
“My sister, like many people, was so busy taking care of everyone that she ignored what her body was trying to tell her. My advice is trust your gut, know your family history, learn about genetic testing and be your own advocate.”
Evert continued, “As relieved as I will be to get to the other side of this, I will always have a heavy heart. I will never heal from the loss of Jeanne, and I will never take for granted the gift she gave me in the process.
“My sister’s journey saved my life, and I hope that by sharing mine I can save someone else’s.”
Evert hopes telling her story will inspire others to get tested and ‘be your own advocate’
