Cortland skates past women’s hockey, 3-0





Next game: No. 4 Amherst 1/20/2023 | 7:00 pm January 20 (Fri) / 7:00 PM No. 4 Amherst History CORTLAND, NY The Cortland women’s hockey team scored three goals in just under four minutes in the second period to secure a 3-0 victory over Wesleyan from Alumni Arena on Tuesday night. Wesleyan drops to 9-4-1 overall after tonight’s non-conference loss, as the Red Dragons improve to 12-3 and are winners of eight games in a row. The first period was scoreless, but the Cardinals produced 10 shots on target, compared to just four for Cortland. Molly Goergen deflected all 10 Wesleyan shots in the period, including a brief escape attempt from Isabelle Allieri ’25. The three-goal burst began just after halfway through the second period. Molly McCabe scored from the left on a wrist shot through traffic at 10:27. Jillian Hlasnick then scored on a rebound at 13:33. Kayla Persinger completed the point with a power play marker at 14:21 and scored on the right after Cam McCrystal ’24 denied a first shot by Grace Schnorr. The third period went evenly throughout, with Cortland holding a slim 8-7 lead in shots as Goergen pulled out the shutout win, her fifth of the season for the Red Dragons. McCrystal earned her first career play between the pipes and was solid in her Cardinal debut, making 23 saves. Four Cardinals tied for the team leader by three shots. Wesleyan is back in action with a Little Three home game against No. 4 nationally ranked Amherst on Friday (7 p.m.) and Saturday (3 p.m.).

