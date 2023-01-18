After the end of 2022, team India started its New Year campaign against Sri Lanka from January 3 to January 15, 2023 where both teams played 3 matches of T20 and 3 matches of one-day series. After that, the New Zealand cricket team will come to India where both teams will play the One Day and T20 series in India. The full schedule and roster for the upcoming home series between India and New Zealand has been released by the BCCI. Here are the full details of it India vs New Zealand 18 January 2023 1st ODI Cricket Match.

January 18, 2023 Cricket Match

Details Information Agreement India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2023 Date January 18, 2023, Wednesday Captain Rohit Sharma (India) and Tom Latham (New Zealand) Stadium / Venue Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad ODI match timing 1:30 PM ODI Toss timing 1:00 pm Ind vs NZ ODI Live Streaming Channel/OTT Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar

Prior to the New Zealand ODI series, the Indian Cricket Team last played a 3 match ODI International series which started with the first match on 10 January 2023 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The remaining two matches were played on 12 and 15 January 2023 respectively at Eden Gardens, Kolkata and Greenfield International Stadium, Trivantpuram. In the first ODI match, India won the match by 67 runs, then the 2nd ODI match was won by 4 wickets and lastly India won the 3rd ODI match by 317 runs. India won the 3-match One Day series 3-0.

On December 8, 2022, BCCI shared the full schedule from January 2023 to March 2023. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the upcoming Mastercard home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia. India’s 2023 home international season started with a three-match T20I & three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in January, where both series against Sri Lanka have been won by Team India, and now it’s time for the New Zealand series. Now it’s time for the India vs New Zealand 1st One Day Match Date 2023.

India vs New Zealand 18 Jan ODI Match 2023- India will play 3 ODI matches against the New Zealand cricket team with the 1st One Day being played on Wednesday 18th January 2023. The match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad and will start at 1.30pm. where the toss of the match will be done just before the 30 minutes of the match i.e. at 13:00. In the match, the Indian team is led by Rohit Sharma and the New Zealand team is led by Tom Latham.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2023 selection players

On 13 January 2023, BCCI announced the squad for the 3-match ODI series against New Zealand. Rohit Sharma will lead the team against New Zealand in ODIs and Hardik Pandya will be the vice-captain. Team India has 2 Wickets Keeper namely Ishan Kishan and KS Bharat.

1st ODI Ind vs NZ Squad India- Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (WK), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (excluded), Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (WK), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Rajat Patidar (Replacement of Shreyas Iyer)

The New Zealand Cricket Board has announced the squad for the India Tour. Kane Williamson is rested for the ODI and T20 series against India. Experienced Tom Latham will lead team New Zealand in the 3 match ODI series against India.

1st ODI Ind vs NZ Squad New Zealand- Tom Latham (Captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Match Time 2023

All India’s one-day matches against New Zealand will start at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time and the toss of the match will take place at 1:00 PM IST. Accordingly, the 1st one-day match between India and New Zealand will start at 1:30 PM and the toss will be done at 1:00 PM.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Match 2023 1st ODI IND vs NZ Venue

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Venue- India Team will play their first one-day match against New Zealand at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

India vs New Zealand 1st One Day Match Live Broadcast in India

India vs New Zealand 1st One Day Match Live Telecast Channel in India 2023

Star Sports is the official broadcasting rights holder for the home tournament of the broadcast team India in Cricket. Cricket fans will only watch games between India and New Zealand televised on Star Sports Network and live streaming of the match can also be viewed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Ind vs NZ 1st One Day Match Live Broadcast In India 2023- The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for India vs New Zealand Series 2023. All matches of the series are live on Star Sports Channels. The live streaming of Ind vs NZ matches is also available on the Hotstar app and website. For this you have to take out a subscription for Disney+Hotstar. Live streaming is available on Disney Hotstar Super for 899/per year and Disney Hotstar Premium for 1499/per year. Matches between India and New Zealand can also be watched live on DD Sports.

Country Ind vs NZ 1st ODI Match Live Streaming Channel List In India India Star Sports Network and Disney Hotstar New Zealand Sky Sports NZ United States Willow TV UK Sky Sports cricket Australia Fox Sports Sri Lanka Dialog TV and Peo TV bangladesh GAZI TV South Africa Super sports Ind vs NZ 1st ODI Match Live Streaming Channel in India 2023

