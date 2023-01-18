There have been a few more IU football departures over the past few weeks through the portal – The Daily Hoosier





The transfer portal remains a two-way street for Indiana. While there has been a lot of positive news lately, the Hoosiers have seen several key players from the 2022 roster announce their intention to leave IU in recent weeks. This could be the end of portal departure announcements, at least for now. The current window to enter the portal ends on January 19. There is a second window after spring training. Note that a player who enters the portal during the set windows can choose their next destination outside the window. Here are the latest deviations from the IU program. Visit the DL Center: Nofoagatoto’a has been an important part of the defense in the trenches for the past four seasons. A starter in 2022, he appeared in 41 games as a defensive tackle and had 52 tackles, including four for a loss and a career-high pass defensed. He still has one year of eligibility to use. Emery Simmons WR: This one was somewhat surprising as Simmons played a lot in 2022. The transfer to North Carolina played in 11 games and was productive at times. He had 37 catches for 408 yards and a touchdown. Simmons added two rushes for 54 yards. He had six-catch games against Nebraska and Maryland, and a seven-catch game against Michigan. Brylan Lanier CB: Lanier came to IU from Alabama last year. He was a walk-on with the Crimson Tide, but flashed potential at IU on exchange. He played in 11 games as a backup cornerback. He had 11 tackles, including a sack. Deland McCullough II DB: McCullough announced his retirement for the 2022 season for medical reasons. He apparently changed his mind. He appeared in 10 games during the 2021 season for the Hoosiers as a junior. His brothers Dasan and Daeh, former IU players and recruits respectively, will both play for Oklahoma next season. Luke Wiginton OL: The product from Fort Wayne, Ind. has never seen the field in three seasons at IU. As was the case with safety Josh Sanguinetti, players entering the portal may decide to stay with their current team. For the full list of all the comings and goings of IU football through the portal, GO HERE: IU football: 2022 postseason transfer portal tracker and other roster activity The Daily HoosierWhere Indiana fans gather when they’re not at Assembly Related

