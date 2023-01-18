Sports
Will ‘fluffy’ tennis balls make for longer matches at the Australian Open?
MELBOURNE, Australia — What’s in a ball? Well, quite a lot, especially if you’re Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open.
The 2022 champion and other top players claim that this year’s balls are vastly different from last year’s.
Nadal’s main complaint is that the balls don’t spin as often as he’s used to — bad news for someone whose topspin makes the Tour jealous.
And he’s not the only top player who thinks Dunlop balls have changed.
Novak Djokovic, after his opening round victory over Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena, supported Nadal’s claims.
“I mean, [the balls are] different from last year,” Djokovic told the media. “The longer you play, the more rallies you play, the fluffier or the bigger the ball gets, and it’s slower.”
On Saturday, before the tournament started, Nadal complained that the balls did not take on the Spaniard’s signature spin level. At the United Cup in Sydney before the Australian Open started, Nadal struggled, losing both matches he played to Australian Alex De Minaur and Briton Cameron Norrie.
“They say [the balls are] the same, but the ball is undoubtedly of poorer quality,” Nadal said at the time.
“I think it’s a ball that doesn’t get the same spin as normal. After a few shots the ball loses the pressure. It’s harder to hit with the right spin. But I think it’s easier to play if you flatter plays.” on the shots.
“But I have to live with it. I think I’ve practiced enough with the ball to be ready.”
Djokovic suspects that the lighter, slower balls lead to longer rallies.
“I saw that [Alexei] Popyrin has been playing for over four hours now. [Casper] Ruud played for more than three and a half hours. I think we’re going to see more of those longer games this year than maybe last year,” Djokovic said.
“One of the biggest reasons will probably be the ball… I don’t think the speed of the surface has changed much. The outside courts are quite fast. The stadium courts are a bit slower. But the ball is slower. So that affects the game .”
Nadal’s first-round opponent, Jack Draper, also agreed: “[The balls] seem to start a little, when new, a lot of flies. Then they suddenly become very airy. A few of them got very soft very quickly. [I] gave them to the ref.”
On Tuesday, Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini played a four-hour, 49-minute match – the third longest match of Murray’s career. On Monday 2022, Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins played the longest match of her career, spending three hours and three minutes on court against Anna Kalinskaya.
On Wednesday, Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime approached the chair umpire midway through the game to criticize the Dunlops’ performance.
“I don’t want to complain about it, but the balls don’t bounce. It’s crazy. I mean, we hit normal, but I don’t know. I know.” [the chair umpire] can’t do anything but I don’t know if it’s the batch of cans. I’ve never seen it.”
In total, nine men’s matches of the 55 games played lasted longer than four hours up to and including Wednesday morning.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/tennis/story/_/id/35469814/are-slower-fluffier-tennis-balls-causing-longer-matches-2023-australian-open
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Porn actor Ron Jeremy found mentally incapable to stand trial for rape
- Will ‘fluffy’ tennis balls make for longer matches at the Australian Open?
- Brexit is doomed, says Boris Johnson’s favorite newspaper
- Microsoft plans to cut thousands of jobs, report says
- A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hits eastern Indonesia, with no damage known
- These Insane Bollywood Movie Villains We Love To Hate
- Matthews International Corporation Announces Appointment of New Director :: Matthews International Corporation (MATW)
- ENHYPENs Prada Adventure started before attending the Fall/Winter 2023/2024 menswear show See photos
- There have been a few more IU football departures over the past few weeks through the portal – The Daily Hoosier
- Technology optimized for the new global reality
- Harvard Medical School announces withdrawal from US News & World Report rankings
- Cadence brings Dolby Atmos to car entertainment systems