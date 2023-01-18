Will ‘fluffy’ tennis balls make for longer matches at the Australian Open?

MELBOURNE, Australia — What’s in a ball? Well, quite a lot, especially if you’re Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open.

The 2022 champion and other top players claim that this year’s balls are vastly different from last year’s.

Editors’ Picks

Nadal’s main complaint is that the balls don’t spin as often as he’s used to — bad news for someone whose topspin makes the Tour jealous.

And he’s not the only top player who thinks Dunlop balls have changed.

Novak Djokovic, after his opening round victory over Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena, supported Nadal’s claims.

“I mean, [the balls are] different from last year,” Djokovic told the media. “The longer you play, the more rallies you play, the fluffier or the bigger the ball gets, and it’s slower.”

Eyes on the ball: Novak DJokovic says Australian Open balls are playing differently this year. Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

On Saturday, before the tournament started, Nadal complained that the balls did not take on the Spaniard’s signature spin level. At the United Cup in Sydney before the Australian Open started, Nadal struggled, losing both matches he played to Australian Alex De Minaur and Briton Cameron Norrie.

“They say [the balls are] the same, but the ball is undoubtedly of poorer quality,” Nadal said at the time.

“I think it’s a ball that doesn’t get the same spin as normal. After a few shots the ball loses the pressure. It’s harder to hit with the right spin. But I think it’s easier to play if you flatter plays.” on the shots.

“But I have to live with it. I think I’ve practiced enough with the ball to be ready.”

Djokovic suspects that the lighter, slower balls lead to longer rallies.

“I saw that [Alexei] Popyrin has been playing for over four hours now. [Casper] Ruud played for more than three and a half hours. I think we’re going to see more of those longer games this year than maybe last year,” Djokovic said.

“One of the biggest reasons will probably be the ball… I don’t think the speed of the surface has changed much. The outside courts are quite fast. The stadium courts are a bit slower. But the ball is slower. So that affects the game .”

Nadal’s first-round opponent, Jack Draper, also agreed: “[The balls] seem to start a little, when new, a lot of flies. Then they suddenly become very airy. A few of them got very soft very quickly. [I] gave them to the ref.”

On Tuesday, Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini played a four-hour, 49-minute match – the third longest match of Murray’s career. On Monday 2022, Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins played the longest match of her career, spending three hours and three minutes on court against Anna Kalinskaya.

On Wednesday, Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime approached the chair umpire midway through the game to criticize the Dunlops’ performance.

“I don’t want to complain about it, but the balls don’t bounce. It’s crazy. I mean, we hit normal, but I don’t know. I know.” [the chair umpire] can’t do anything but I don’t know if it’s the batch of cans. I’ve never seen it.”

In total, nine men’s matches of the 55 games played lasted longer than four hours up to and including Wednesday morning.