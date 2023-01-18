How long will Kyle Connor’s hot streak last?

Especially for Yahoo Sports

In this space, we take a look at which NHL players see their fantasy hockey values ​​go up or down from week to week.

This week’s article features Drouin warming up, a depth winger in Edmonton on a roll, a Cane blueliner cruising as their No. 1 netminder comes back into action, and a big defender slumping.

Firstliners (risers)

Jonathan Drouin, C, MTL

Drouin has yet to light the lamp this season and is propelled by his power play time, but he has nevertheless found a way to be productive. Drouin has moved up and down the line-up from fourth-line center to front-line winger and has made seven assists in his last nine games, three of them at man advantage.

Be light with Drouin, though, as he sometimes seems a moment away from a healthy scratch from coach Martin St. Louis.

Evgeni Malkin, C, PIT

Malkin’s final seasons have been cut short by injuries. Last year, his campaign started three months late due to a knee problem, but he scored 20 goals and 22 assists in 42 games. Malkin played well in Pittsburgh’s seven-game loss to the Rangers and signed a new four-year, $24.4 million contract to remain Penguin. He continued that fine play through the first 43 games of the season, tallying 15 goals and 26 assists as he once again skated as the team’s second-line center.

Kyle Connor, LW, WPG

We’re running out of superlatives for Connor, who just keeps collecting points. Connor registered an assist on Friday, extending his points streak to nine games in which he scored six goals, nine assists and a plus-7 score. This year, Connor has scored 21 goals and 32 assists in 43 games, building on his best season last year when he scored 47 goals and 46 assists. The seven-year, $50 million contract he signed with the Jets in September 2019 looks like a bargain right now.

Klim Kostin, RW, EDM

If you had asked me a month ago where Kostin would be in the column if he appeared, the answer would have been simple: On the side of the Fallers. Kostin was placed on waivers by St. Louis in October, dealt to the Oilers, and drafted a month later. A first-round pick (31st overall in 2017) Kostin was a major disappointment as a blue, but he’s been given a second life north of the border. He has scored seven of his nine goals this season since December 30 while in a -six role.

Jordan Eberle, LW, ZEE

Eberle is having a big season in his sophomore year with the Kraken. One of the team’s most prominent expansion picks, Eberle posted 21 goals the seventh time in his career to reach the 20-goal plateau and 23 assists in the franchise’s inaugural season, though that production was offset by a worst minus- 28 rating in his career. This season, the Kraken and Eberle have seen an increase in production, both in the standings and on the scoresheet. Skating on the team’s front line, Eberle has scored 10 goals and 25 assists in 43 games, including eight in the last seven games, along with a plus-11 rating.

Damon Severson, D, NJ

New Jersey, after a bit of a rough patch, has turned hot again. The same can be said of Severson as he has suddenly turned his attack back on with a goal and six helpers in his last seven games. Prior to this production blowout, he was limited to one helper over 17 games.

Last year, Severson tied his career with 11 goals and 35 assists, so a decline was expected, but not to the level we saw when the season started. Be careful not to overestimate Severson based on his current hot streak, though the Devils have a solid offense.

Brett Pesce, D, AUTO

Pesce has 18 points in 43 games on the season, but that’s nowhere near telling the story of his year. More than half of his output has been posted since December 23, as Pesce has three goals and seven assists in ten games since that date. Pesce has scored between 16 and 29 points in his seven seasons in the league, and by mid-season he’s already in that streak, but his recent hot streak makes it highly likely that he’ll hit a new career high in production by hitting the end of the campaign.

Filip Gustavsson, G, MIN

Gustavsson came over to the Wild last season in exchange for Cam Talbot and with that move has been awarded a new contract for his career. A season ago, he saw action in 18 games for the Reconstructing Senators, posting a 5-12-1 record, 3.55 goals against average (GAA) and .892 save percentage. As a member of the Wild, he posted a 5-1-0 record in December with a 1.98 GAA and a .929 save percentage (SV%) and is 10-6-1 with a 2.17 GAA and .925 SV% for the season. Marc Andre Fleury is the No. 1 netminder in Minny, but Gustavsson has been a solid backup.

Frederik Andersen, G, CAR

Andersen, injured on November 6 against the Maple Leafs, missed 29 games while injured. Before getting injured, the 33-year-old Dane went 5-3-0 with a .891 save percentage in eight games. During his absence, Anti RaantaAnd, in particular Pyotr Kochetkov, held the fortress between the pipes, allowing Carolina to take over first place in the Metro Division. Kochetkov has leveled off his game a bit and was beaten more often in the five holes. Andersen was activated last week and racked up victories on both Thursday and Saturday, indicating he is likely back as the team’s best goalkeeper.

Others include Sam Steel, Matty Beniers, Mark Scheifele, Scott Laughton, Jared McCann, Tomas Tatar, Lucas Raymond, Pavel Buchnevich, Dillon Dube, Victor Olofsson, Eeli Tolvanen, K’Andre Miller, Matt Benning, Sean Durzi, Seth Jones , Moritz Seider, Ryan Graves, Carter Hart, Martin Jones, Pheonix Copley and Juuse Saros.

Fourth Liners/Pers Boxer Shorts (Fallers)

Jack Quinn, C, BUF

Quinn, who was selected eighth in 2020, scored 26 goals and 61 points in 45 games for AHL Rochester last season. He broke camp with the Sabers this year, scoring six goals and 17 points in 33 games. Quinn has been pointless in his last nine games, watching from the press box twice in a row before rejoining the line-up on Saturday, where he scored and added an assist. Prior to this stretch, he had five goals and 12 points in his previous 12 games, making him a possible buy-low candidate.

Andrew Mangiapane, LW, CGY

Mangiapane took his game to a whole new level last year, scoring 35 goals and 55 points while appearing in all 82 regular season games for Calgary. That total output almost matched what he posted the previous two seasons combined. This season has been more of a struggle and more in line with his 2019/20 and 2020/21 campaigns as he has 21 points in 45 games, although seven have been achieved in the last 10 games. He recently went 11 games without lighting the lamp and is back in his place as a left winger in the third line. However, given his recent production, ride the wave and hope he has found his previous form.

Thomas Chabot, D, OTT

Chabot is having a good but not great season so far, with 22 points in 38 games. His performance should be seen as a slight disappointment after he scored seven goals and made 31 assists in 59 appearances before being injured last season. Chabot, who racked up a 55-point campaign in 2018–19, signed an eight-year, $64 million contract extension with the Senators in September 2019. second or third fantasy defender.

Others include Dylan Strome, Cole Sillinger, Sam Bennett, Josh Bailey, MacKenzie Weegar, Oliver Ekman-Larsson (healthy scratch Thursday), Pyotr Kochetkov, Logan Thompson and Alexandar Georgiev.