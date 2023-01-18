Aruna kicks off the 2023 WTT Contender campaign in Doha today | The Guardian Nigeria News

Africa’s top seed, Quadri Aruna, has been drawn to face Portuguese star Marcos Freitas in the first round of the 2023 World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Doha 2023 in Qatar.

Aruna, who is the highest ranked African in the world, 14th, according to the latest ratings released by the ITTF on Monday, has been seeded number two in the men’s singles behind Brazilian Hugo Calderano, winner of the WTT Contender Durban, which ended last week . Aruna only reached a quarter final at the WTT Contender in Durban.

Speaking of today’s encounter against a familiar foe, Aruna, who was beaten by Freitas in their last encounter in 2018, said the experience in Durban was a good start for him after moving from the German league to the Russian one.

I think my performance was impressive because I gave it my all in Durban and the two matches I played were not that easy, especially the round of 16 against French teenager Felix Lebrun, who beat some of the best players in the world.

The wins have boosted my confidence to go to Russia for my competitive debut. I am looking forward to another good performance in Doha, but I have to admit that there is no easy game anymore because everyone is on the same level regardless of the world rankings, he said.

Aruna, a semi-finalist at the Star Contender Doha 2022, believes the quality of the players shows what to expect when the main draw of the championship kicks off at the Lusail Sports Arena.

A total prize pool of $75,000 and 400 World Ranking points are at stake for the winners of this year’s championship in Doha.

Top players of the 2023 WTT Contender Doha include 2022 Contender Muscat II winner South Korean Jang Woojin and 2022 Star Contender Doha winner Andrej Gacina of Croatia.