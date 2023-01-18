Men’s tennis 2-0 to start the season





Next game: at Baylor 27-01-2023 | 5:00 PM January 27 (Fri) / 5:00 PM Bee Baylor TEMPE – Matt Hill The Sun Devil Men’s Tennis team is 2-0 to start the season after 4-1 and 4-0 victories over Wichita State and Bryant. Newcomer Roy Ginat and sophomore Sun Devil Jacob Bullard both went undefeated during the matches, with Bullard defeating his opponents in straight sets. Coach Hill after the game ?? pic.twitter.com/yOykoMNEgN Sun Devil Men’s Tennis (@SunDevilMTennis) January 17, 2023 ASU opened the week with a pair of hidden duals against Illinois Thursday and Friday to get their rackets up to speed. The Sun Devils then played the Shockers Sunday where wins on lanes two, three and five along with a double point put ASU 1-0 on the year. A rare thunderstorm in Tempe then forced the Sun Devil/Bulldog game to play doubles late Sunday night before picking up singles again the following Tuesday afternoon. However, the delay did not affect ASU as the Maroon and Gold swept on lanes three, four and six, claiming the double again. Next one ASU has some rest until the weekend of January 27-28 when the team travels to Waco, Texas, for their ITA Kickoff Weekend in Baylor. The Sun Devils open the tournament on January 27 at 5 PM AZ against Baylor and play against Florida State or San Diego the day after at a time yet to be determined. ASU will be back home on February 3 at 4:00 PM to host San Diego. January 15, 2023 in Tempe, Ariz.

Arizona St. 4, Wichita St. 1

Singles competition 1. Max McKennon (ASU) vs. Kristof Minarik (WSU) 6-4, 4-6, 4-3, unfinished

2. Roy Ginat (ASU) def. Misha Kvantaliani (WSU) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

3. Jacob Bullard (ASU) def. Alex Richards (WSU) 6-2, 6-4

4. Defeats Alejandro Jacome (WSU). Constantinos Koshis (ASU) 0-6, 6-4, 6-4

5. Nicholas Cigna (ASU) def. Luke Bracks (WSU) 7-5, 7-5

6. Spencer Brachmann (ASU) vs. Richey King (WSU) 7-6, 5-5, unfinished Doubles competition 1. Murphy Casson / Max McKennon (ASU) vs. Kristof Minarik/Alex Richards (WSU) 3-5, unfinished

2. Roy Ginat / Jacob Bullard (ASU) def. Misha Kvantaliani/Richey King (WSU) 6-3

3. Constantinos Koshis / Nicholas Cigna (ASU) def. Alexander Jacome/Orel Ovil (WSU) 6-1

Order of Finish: Doubles (3.2); Singles (3,5,4,2) 17-01-2023 in Tempe, AZ

Arizona is 4, Bryant 0

Singles competition 1. Murphy Casson (ASU) vs. MILEIKOWSKY, L. (BRYM) 6-2, 2-1, unfinished

2. Max McKennon (ASU) vs. SEN, Aryaan (BRYM) 6-2, 4-1, unfinished

3. Roy Ginat (ASU) def. LORENZ, Nick (BRYM) 6-1, 6-0

4. Jacob Bullard (ASU) def. TREJO, Diego (BRYM) 6-0, 6-2

5. Constantinos Koshis (ASU) vs. BARIL, JC (BRYM) 6-1, 4-0, unfinished

6. Spencer Brachmann (ASU) def. MACAULAY, Marcus (BRYM) 6-0, 6-1 Doubles competition 1. Murphy Casson / Max McKennon (ASU) def. MILEIKOWSKY, L./LORENZ, Nick (BRYM) 6-2

2. Roy Ginat / Jacob Bullard (ASU) def. PELLEGRINI, Will/MACAULAY, Marcus (BRYM) 6-1

3. BARRIEL, JC/SEN, Aryan (BRYM) reports. Nicholas Cigna / Constantinos Koshis (ASU) 6-3

Order of Finish: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (6,4,3)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thesundevils.com/news/2023/1/17/mens-tennis-mens-tennis-2-0-to-start-the-season.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos