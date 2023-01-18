Marnus Labuschagne’s crime against humanity exposed, The Test documentary, cold sandwich

Marnus Labuschagne is now known as one of the most colorful characters in Australian cricket, but new revelations in the new season of Amazon documentary series The test have added a new chapter to his legendary love affair with the humble sandwich.

Labuschagne’s relationship with the toastie dates back to his early days at Grade Club Redlands, saying in a 2020 interview with then Australian captain Tim Paine that the club was known for their toastie.

You go to Adelaide Oval, you think plum chicken, you come to Redlands, you think toastie.

Marnus is a fan favorite. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

But it’s during the first episode of season two of The test when Labuschagne’s sandwich ritual sends fans into arms.

Labuschagne goes through his pre-net routine of assembling his ham and cheese toast, making it piping hot, and placing it on a plate.

But it’s his next step that defies belief. The star batsman walks to the refrigerator and puts the sandwich in it for later use.

Not many people do this, but I like a sandwich that’s really cold, he says.

Let that cheese harden, go for a hit (in the nets), come back, boom, toastie is ready to go.

The incident alarmed many viewers around the world, with some taking to social media to share their concerns.

Sports editor Russell Bennett wrote: Sure, there’s plenty of drama with JL (Langer) and Tim Paine, but without a doubt the most extraordinary scene of the entire second season of #TheTest is Marnus putting a scalding hot ham sandwich in the fridge. in episode one.

That guy is not from this planet.

Music writer Bernard Zuel also struggled to understand the act, writing: Marnus Labuschagne has some quirks, more than many players probably, but to each his own etc. But cooking a toastie with cheese and then putting it in the fridge before eating it , is strange.

Meanwhile, popular cricket Twitter account TheCricketMen was up in arms with a scathing take on the chilled toastie.

Marnus proudly puts his sandwich in the fridge. Image: Amazon Prime Video

I love Marnus Labuschagne, but the fact that he butchers a sandwich so badly is a travesty and a crime against humanity, the report wrote.

It’s not the first time Labuschagne’s culinary habits have come to light as a member of the Australian setup, with the Queenslander the prime suspect as coach Justin Langer told The Sydney Morning Herald he had to ban a player from snacking on a toastie in the now infamous Gabba loss to India.

You walk on against India, trying to win a test match and one of our players walks on with a sandwich in his hand, Langer said.

What do you think it looks like, mate?

Longer later revealed on the Cricket Et Cetera podcast, Labuschagne was in fact the offending player.

Now I’m the grumpiest jerk in the world for telling Marnus not to have a ham and cheese sandwich after his 40-minute lunch break, Langer said.

The Gabba incident hasn’t done much to combat the idea that cricket is a leisurely pastime rather than an intense sport of reactions and athleticism, taking thoughts back to a viral 2013. moment when Nic Maddinson gave a toastie between the balls during a Ryobi Cup match against South Australia.

That’s why cricket is the best ever – can’t do that on a ball-up, then South Australian cricketer Theo Doropoulos posted on Twitter.