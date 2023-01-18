Does Clemson Football add Georgia WR?





Time may be running out for Clemson football to add a high-quality wide receiver from the NCAA transfer portal. But there is one possible target, perhaps the last for the 2023 season, which surfaced on Tuesday when National Champion Georgia’s Dominick Blaylock announced on Instagram that he was leaving the Bulldogs program. Blaylock participated in Senior Day, will graduate in May and may be eligible for another two years. Did he message about his future home via Instagram? At the end of a message thanking Georgia and his fans, Blaylock wrote, “I once had a dream that I was floating in an orange or orange soda. … It was more like a Fanta sea.” Only Tennessee fans could be more sanguine about the pun and read more into that post than Clemson fans. The Vols beat the Tigers, 31-14, in the Orange Bowl and also have a certain shade of orange. TCU OBJECTIVES:Clemson could add these TCU players after Garrett Riley is named offensive coordinator NEW COORDINATOR:Clemson football offensive coordinator Garrett Riley’s contract approved TARGET AREAS:How Garrett Riley can succeed with the Clemson Football offense where Brandon Streeter failed College football players must enter the NCAA transfer portal by Wednesday to be eligible for the 2023 season. A former four-star recruit, Blaylock was overshadowed and perhaps underutilized in 2022 with 15 catches for 227 yards and a touchdown. It was his best season since his freshman year, when he had 18 receptions for 331 yards and a touchdown. Clemson needs receivers, especially since senior Joseph Ngata declared himself eligible for the NFL Draft. Nagata had the best and healthiest season of his career with 41 receptions for 526 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games. Blaylock, at 6-foot-1, doesn’t fit the mold of a 6-4 expected goal in the end zone like Ngata. But Blaylock is a former four-star recruit from the Class of 2019. The son of former Atlanta Hawks guard Mookie Blaylock caught five touchdown passes before suffering the first of two knee injuries that required ACL surgery. Clemson’s top returning wide receivers for 2023 are sophomore Antonio Williams (56 for 604 yards and four touchdowns) and junior Beaux Collins (22 catches for 373 yards and five touchdowns). According to Pro Football Focus, the Tigers have already missed the top wide receivers in the transfer portal. Missouri’s Dominic Lovett went to Georgia, Troy’s Tez Johnson went to Oregon, Arizona’s Dorian Singer went to Southern California, and Old Dominion’s Ali Jennings went to Virginia Tech. The apparently best available this week, Dante Cephas of Kent State, posted on social media Tuesday that he would be going to Penn State. Todd Shanesy covers Clemson athletics for the USA TODAY Network.

