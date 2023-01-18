Mackenzie McDonald upsets Rafael Nadal at Australian Open | ATP tour





Mackenzie McDonald upset a bumpy Rafael Nadal 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in the second round of the Australian Open on Wednesday, knocking out the top seed after two hours and 32 minutes. “I’m really happy with how I started that game,” said McDonald. “I thought I played really well, served great and came back well too. I really took to him.” At 4-3 in the second set, Nadal moved left to chase a forehand on the first run of the game when he retired in pain with a left hip injury. At 5-3, the defending champion left the field with a physio for a medical time-out. You might also like: McDonald’s journey from milk carton lessons to Nadal confrontation Although the 22-time Grand Slam champion fought on, he was clearly not 100 percent physically for the rest of the match. It is Nadal’s earliest major exit since losing to compatriot Fernando Verdasco in the first round of the 2016 Australian Open in five sets. “It was actually kind of hard to kind of mentally stay there, but I found a way to just get it out, so I’m happy,” said McDonald. “He is an incredible champion. He will never give up no matter what the situation is. It’s always difficult to finish against such a top man. “I was trying to stay so focused on what I was doing, and he kind of took me out of the rhythm with that. I’m glad I kept focusing on myself in the end and got through it, I made it happen.” McDonald is through to the third round at the Australian Open for the second time, after advancing to the fourth round in 2021. This was his second win against a Top 10 opponent (2-13) and he will next play as 31st seed Yoshihito Nishioka or Czech qualifier Dalibor Svrcina. In the only previous ATP Head2Head clash between McDonald and Nadal, the Spaniard triumphed by losing just four matches at Roland Garros in 2020. The American made it clear from the start of the match that this encounter would not be so easy and broke the left-hander serve immediately. “I think I have the guns [beat him]. I was shooting the ball and hit very flat. The last time I played him was on Chatrier. He kicked my ass,” McDonald said. “On a clay court it’s hard to push through, but here I like my chances on hard. I really wanted to take it to him on a hard court. I’m glad I got that chance and got away with it [a win].” McDonald would break Nadal’s serve five times in the match, eventually claiming the final break at 5–5 in the third set. The American hit a scooped backhand and shot down the line past Nadal, whose movement had been hampered. But before the injury, McDonald showed no fear of the moment at Rod Laver Arena. The Californian, who is coached by former world number 15 Robby Ginepri, felt comfortable during the base rallies with the Spaniard. McDonald did not shy away from Nadal’s forehand and the southpaw was unable to consistently put the world number 65 on the back foot. The American hit 42 winners against just 22 unforced errors to earn the biggest win of his career.

