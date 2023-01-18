Their teammates died. Through hoops in high school, they grieve.

Washington-Liberty basketball players, who honored teammate Braylon Meade before the game, await their induction on December 15, 2022. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

That night in November looked no different from the other hundreds Braylon Meade spent with his two best friends. He played table tennis with James McIntyre and owed him McDonald’s after a solid loss. He watched Michigan football highlights with Brian Weiser as the teammates planned a double date that weekend. He smiled a lot, as always.

The only discernible difference was the promise of the months to come. Washington-Liberty boys’ basketball practices had just ended, and this season was more than just a last dance for the team’s eight seniors, who had played together since high school. It would be the first year Meade would join his friends at the heart of the rotation.

An excited Meade already crowned the generals champions of the Liberty District. Ahead of him, years of slapping the face and inciting rivals to technical fouls were about to pay off. Teammates wanted nothing more than to see Meade, who dove after basketballs with reckless abandon and helped them with math homework before practice, thrive on the court.

This would be his year, Weiser said.

That night in November, after seeing his friends, Meade went to his girlfriend’s house. Shortly after midnight, on his drive home, a teenager driving under the influence crashed into Meade’s car, killing the senior. He was 17.

You can sometimes just see them looking out the window, Washington-Liberty coach Bobby Dobson said of his players. They miss him. I miss him.

This winter, Washington-Liberty is one of many Northern Virginia basketball teams mourning the sudden and devastating death of a player. Kyle Honore, a 2022 Potomac graduate and All-Met selection, and Colette Baine, a senior at Woodgrove and region player of the year, died in August.

All three teams have turned to their sport as an outlet for recovery.

The basketball team, Weiser said, is now a different fraternity.

Play for, and love, their star

Potomac players looked at their shoelaces and the gray brick walls of the gym because there was no better place to look. Some had known Honore for a few years while others had known him for a few months, but everyone who was on the Panthers field in mid-August knew him well.

He was their star. Their coach’s son. The one who was a regular at the gym even after graduating, who ordered chicken snacks and chocolate milk at barbecue restaurants, who loved his four-wheeler and made everyone around him wonder: How come he always has time to help me?

On August 16, two days after his father dropped him off at Wingate University, where he would begin the next phase of his basketball career, a train hit and killed him. He was 19.

There was no room for players to compartmentalize that day. Almost immediately they cried and exchanged memories, quietly during that first practice and relentlessly during the months that followed.

They especially remembered his smile, which never seemed to fade from his face for more than a few seconds, especially in the gym. That day they practiced at the request of the players.

When I’m in the gym, I just feel better because I know Kyle is with me and watching over me, senior Tyree Hargett said. Nobody lives forever. Life doesn’t last forever. … We know that now. I feel like it brought us closer together. We should cherish our moments together.

Noise and movement rarely stop at a Potomac practice.

It’s early January, after the holidays, and there’s an unspoken agreement between the players and coaches: They practice like Honore did. The athletes sweat, pull charges, and fly across the field, but it’s clear that their main job is to cheer from the baseline to be part of the collective, the sea of ​​clapping, screaming, and laughing teammates. As players complete the final drill, attempting a layup as assistants pound them with foam pads, the incessant roar crescendo and players tap their biceps.

These practices are the tradition the Honores have built in the Potomac. In some ways, Kyle was an extension of his father on the field: gifted, hard-working and intelligent. In others he was of his own kind: calmer, quieter. Both carried unwavering smiles and energy in those practices. Basketball was their outlet.

Not only was he successful, he was the best, said Keith Honore, Kyle’s father and coach. He had a lot on his shoulders; he had to carry on that Potomac legacy. And I got a front row seat. I have to help guide him. That is every father’s dream.

While the Panthers try to play like Honore, they also try to emulate his compassion off the field. In difficult moments, Hargett has kept in touch with graduate teammates. Anthony Mills, who took over as coach this season, stays for up to an hour after some practices are over if anyone needs a ride or a pair of ears. Keith and Nichole Honore are still hearing from players, some of whom have gotten tattoos in memory of their son.

When times are tough, you really learn a lot about people and the community, said Keith Honore. The amount of love they had for our family is beyond overwhelming. Were grateful. They put their arms around us.

And yet, in tribute to Honores, Potomac basketball remains as much about the league as it is about a place to heal. At 12-4, the Panthers are a contender to make a deep run in Virginia. Their goal is to win a state title for him.

Missing their energy source

Woodgrove was always in a better place when Baine was on the field.

It was easy to see the winning moments. The winning shot in the regional final as a freshman. The wild layups that always seemed to fall in. The corner three-pointers she made with ease. The endless string of positive plus-minus totals that were on the coaches’ spreadsheets.

But nothing told Woodgrove coach Derek Fisher more about his player than when he called her after her sophomore season to say she had been named Potomac District Player of the Year.

She called me back five minutes later, and she didn’t know what that meant, Fisher said with a laugh. Not only were those individual awards not her mission, she literally didn’t even know what that was. It wasn’t why she played. She just loved being part of the team.

Baine, like Meade and Honore, had a bounce on her. She checked the aux cord in the locker room and even walked musically, teammates said. She had strong emotions after losses, but even stronger emotions after wins and was sarcastic in a way that everyone liked. Fisher felt a world of comfort when he named her team captain in mid-August.

On August 27, after returning from a football game, Baine, who was diagnosed with epilepsy in 2018, died after what her family characterized as a medical emergency at home. She was 17.

Since then everything doesn’t seem boring, but… I don’t know, Senior Jenna Steadman said, searching for the right words. She always brought good energy. That’s just missing.

Coaches in particular struggle with guiding teens through the grieving process. When the days get easier, players wonder if it’s okay to be happy. When their emotions take a dive, it can feel like the end of the world. The Washington-Liberty, Potomac and Woodgrove coaches said they spoke with counselors and experts, who offered advice on how to watch and listen carefully.

While many athletes on the teams used their school’s counseling services, most first looked to teammates for answers. A place like court, where they can take their mind off the trauma, and community within a team, where they can discuss shared trauma, are essential parts of the grieving process, said Potomac school psychologist Adam Johnson. It can be more difficult to see a mental health professional.

There’s a stigma attached to seeing a mental health professional, especially among teens, Johnson said.

We all grieve differently, he said. Just trying to meet people where they are, hopefully within the community, will help ease the pain as much as possible.

If you coach young people, they haven’t experienced this kind of loss, Fisher said. It just doesn’t register with them. There is confusion on their part. We need to make sure we’re there for all these kids and explain some of these emotions that they don’t understand.

After an initial period of mourning, Woodgroves players have been spending more time together. Some moments were difficult. Early on during a routine exercise, Fisher and a senior began bubbling up at the same time. Baine caught the attention of the entire gym during that exercise.

Even the Wolverines basketball vocabulary has been updated to reflect Baines. They don’t talk about points or rebounds, they talk about winning your segment. Memorials to Baine bleed on and off the field. Players have organized fundraisers, including a skill contest and a three-point contest, for the Epilepsy Foundation. Their warmup shirts have a heart around Baines’ name and her number 13 on the back.

I’m happy to say that I think these are happy times for them right now, Fisher said. There are things that remind them of her, but there is an affection. They want to remember her.

Memories of Meade are deliberately ubiquitous. Before the game, the teams observe a minute of silence of 22 seconds. Meade’s role was the handshake man at the end of the grid; now teammates give a mid-air high five before hugging Meade’s parents, who attend every Washington-Liberty home game.

During their season opener against Chantilly, the Generals had an early deficit, shaken after the first of many pregame memorials to Meade. They won by 41. (At Potomac’s first game at the Kyle Honore Tip-Off, an early double-digit deficit turned into a convincing 15-point win).

In a December game two weeks later against rival Yorktown, both student divisions wore shirts with the Meades name and No. 22 on the back. During the game, Meade’s jersey hung over a steel chair that was left empty at the end of the bench, and his father and girlfriend re-pasted posters that had lost their adhesion to the wall.

Once the game started, it was all business. Washington-Liberty, the Liberty District champion last season, vs. Yorktown, then each 4-1 looking for a win early in the league game.

With McIntyre, one of their top players, sidelined with an injury, the Generals dragged one sluggish possession after another. They trailed 14-7 after a quarter, then 28-20 at halftime. But a spate of defensive stops gave them a chance to head into the fourth quarter.

Three points down with three minutes remaining, the Washington-Liberty players huddled around their coach. Dobson, annoyed, repeatedly shouted twenty-two! between breaths.

That means guarding your husband, Dobson said.