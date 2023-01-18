No. 7/7 men’s basketball falls 78-67 to No. 12/12 Iowa State





Next game: in West Virginia 21-01-2023 | 5 p.m. CT / 6 p.m. ET To be determined Longhorn Radio Network, Sirius XM 84 Jan 21 (Sat) / 5pm CT / 6pm ET Bee West Virginia AMS, Iowa Super senior striker Christian bishop recorded a team-high 12 points, but No. 7/7 Texas (15-3, 4-2 Big 12) dropped a 78-67 decision to No. 12/12 Iowa State (14-3, 4-2 Big 12) on Tuesday night at Hilton Coliseum. The loss marked the first loss for the Longhorns in three real road games this season. UT is now 8-2 led by Interim Head Coach Rodney Terry . The Longhorns recorded a 27-7 lead in scoring off the bench and converted 19-of-22 (.864) free throws that night. Bishop converted a 4-of-7 field goals and 4-of-4 free throws while adding five rebounds and two blocked shots in 19 minutes. To graduate Marcus Karl tallied 11 points and four assists in 36 minutes, and sophomore Tyrese Hunter posted 10 points and three assists in 33 minutes. super senior Dylan Disu added 10 points while making 4 of 5 field goals in 14 minutes. Texas jumped out to a 10-4 lead on a Disu jumper with 16:31 left in the first half. A Tre King three-pointer pulled the Cyclones inside 15-11 at 1:19 PM, but the Longhorns answered with a 9-2 spurt over the next four minutes to build a 24-13 tie on a Carr three-pointer with 9: 36 left. A Sir’Jabari rice layup gave Texas a 29-18 lead at 7:28, before the Cyclones went on a 14-3 run over the next four minutes to tie the score at 32-32 on a three-pointer by Gabe Kalscheur with 3: 46 left. Iowa State took a 36-35 lead on a Tamin Lipsey jumper at 1:09, and both teams were scoreless in the last minute of the first half. Iowa State increased the lead to 47-41 on a three-point play by Osun Osunniyi with 16:17 left. The Longhorns used a 6-0 spurt in the next over two minutes to tie the game at 47-47 after a Carr layup at 2:03 PM. Another Carr layup gave Texas a 51-49 lead with 11:44 left, but the Cyclones answered with a 6-0 run to take a 55-51 lead at 8:58 on a free throw from Kalschre. A few Timmy Allen free throws narrowed the margin to 57–55 with 8:06 left, before Iowa State used an 8–0 run over the next four minutes to increase the cushion to 65–55 on a Jaren Holmes free throw at 4:23. The Longhorns couldn’t get closer than seven points for the rest of the game. Texas returns to court on Saturday, January 21 when it travels to West Virginia. The tip is set at 6:00 PM Eastern (5:00 PM Central) at the WVU Coliseum. The television network for Saturday’s game has not yet been finalized. Texas Basketball Postgame Notes #12/12 Iowa State 78, #7/7 Texas 67 January 17, 2023 Hilton Coliseum (Ames, Iowa) Attendance: 14,267 (sold out) Team notes UT is now 8-2 led by Interim Head Coach Rodney Terry .

. Texas fell to 2-1 in real road games and 4-2 overall in games played outside of Austin. The Longhorns led by an astonishing 11 points (29-18) at 7:28 of the first half.

Texas recorded a 27-7 lead in scoring off the bench.

UT went 19-of-22 (.864) from the free throw line during the game.

The Longhorns converted 54.5 percent (12 of 22) from the floor, including a 2 of 4 (.500) from three-point range, and 81.8 percent (9 of 11) from the free throw line in the opening 20 minutes. Christian bishop Reached double digits in scoring (team-high 12 points) for the third time this year (18 games) and 53rd time in his career (142 games) Marcus Karl Reached double digits in scoring (11 points) for the 16th time this year (18 games) and 101st time in his career (144 games) Dylan Disu Reached double digits in scoring (10 points) for the sixth time this season (17 games) and 35th time in his career (92 games) Tyrese Hunter Reached double digits in scoring (10 points) for the 10th time this year (18 games) and 30th time in his career (53 games)

