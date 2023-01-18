With the passing of Kaptanji Radheyshyam Sharma, Delhi cricket loses another pillar

With the passing of Radheysham Sharma, founder and coach of the Subhania Cricket Club, another pillar of the capital’s cricket coaching has fallen. Radheyshyam, who was 90, died in Delhi on Wednesday morning.

During the 1960s to 2000s, Delhi cricket was dominated by players from clubs, notably Sonnet, Subhania, RR Gymkhana and National Stadium Sports Centre. With Sonnet’s founder and coach Tarak Sinha having left this world a few years ago, Radheyshyam’s death is a major blow to the capital city’s cricket, which is already struggling to remember its performances of the 1970s and 1970s. 80s to match.

Subhania had the rare distinction of some of the greats of Indian cricket of the time representing it in some local tournaments in the 1960s and 1970s. Among them were ‘Tiger’ Pataudi, Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev and Surinder Amarnath. Former union minister Ajay Maken also represented the club in one of the matches.

“My father’s dream was to build a sports complex entirely for our club’s use. When the cricket ground and hostel was completed in Greater Noida a few years ago, he felt so lucky as the club had struggled for the past 50 years to get a permanent ground to practice,” recalls the founder of the Subhania Cricket Club itself. coach Radheysham’s son NK Sharma, popularly known as Chikku, when he informed me of the news by phone.

The sports complex is currently run under the supervision of Chikku. Both boys and girls are trained here and some former Ranji cricketers visit it as ‘visiting coaches’.

Radheyshyam’s workload as a club coach was very similar to that of Tarak Sinha in his early days. Both used to not only transport players to the ground on their bicycles, but also carried cricket kits (including cricket mats) on bicycles or cycle rickshaws.

I had a relationship with “Kaptanji,” as his interns used to call him, for over five decades. I found him selfless, dedicated, disciplined and fearless. He was never afraid to fight for the interests of young cricketers with the authorities. Still, he was highly respected by cricketers and officials alike for his knowledge of the game and dedication.

Like Tarak Sinha, Radheyshyam started his club with meager finances. Initially, the club operated from a ground near Karnail Singh Stadium.

Obsessed with the game, he quit his job at the railroad to start a sporting goods and sportswear company. He put all the money he made from that business into running his club.

During the 1960-2000 era, Subhania participated in all summer tournaments held in the capital. The club had a running battle on the field with Sonnet, RR Gymkhana, Ajmal Khan Road, Madras Club, in addition to institutional teams CWC, FCI, ONGC, Indian Airlines and National Stadium in most of these tournaments as well as in the hot weather of the DDCA. tournaments. It was no wonder that the club won almost 40 trophies in those four decades.

NP Singh, a former railway and Indian Airlines cricketer, was a regular with the Subhania nets. He recalled a thrilling 40-over-a-side game his club played in the 1987-88 season at the Modern School ground against Malviya Club which featured players like Kapil Dev, Ashok Malhotra, Yashpal Sharma, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chetan Sharma. in its ranks.

With a surplus, Subhania reached the target of 202 runs, with DK Jain, Pradeep Kochar, Kamal Talwar and NP Singh himself contributing to the thrilling win.

Besides former Indian wicketkeeper batsman Vijay Yadav, other notable first-class players to come out of the Subhania stable include Ravi Sehgal, Mohan Chaturvedi, Narender Pal Singh, Durga Prashad, Shankar Saini and Ved Raj.

Radheyshyam was instrumental in establishing the DDCA Sports Commission in the early 1990s, to represent clubs running Delhi cricket.

Besides training players at his club, Radheyshyam held other important assignments in Delhi cricket. He was the coach of the North Zone Under-19 team and was a sought-after pitch curator and had played a major role in preparing the Kotla grounds for International, Ranji and IPL matches.

“The sports complex in Greater Noida is a great boon for young cricketers. I am sure Dad will rest in peace as with modern facilities the club can produce more cricketers to represent different states and the country,” said Chikku, engrossed in the memory of his father.

(A veteran cricketer reporter, the writer followed Delhi cricket extensively for nearly four decades while working for The Indian Express)