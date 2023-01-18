Sports
Extreme heat and torrential rain Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia This country has a well-deserved reputation as a land of extremes: deadly venomous snakes, deadly insects, deadly crocodiles, drenching rains and relentless heat.
The Australian Open got its fair share of good that Tuesday, not so much the deadly bugs or crocodiles or snakes, although the park next to the tennis center does have signs warning visitors to watch out for snakes. The heat became so intense that play was halted for most of the afternoon. In the evening, a torrential downpour fell, once again halting play.
In keeping with the theme of extreme, somewhere in the midst of all this weather, Andy Murray, the 35-year-old three-time Grand Slam winner and former world No. 1, somehow managed to turn back the clock. turning and Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in five sets, including a decisive super tie break at the end of the fifth set. The final score was as follows: 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10-6). The game lasted 4 hours 49 minutes. Murray, who is in the middle of a year-long comeback from major hip surgery, saved a match point and played the final set with blood coming from his knee after skinning it on the floor in an attempt to win it in four.
I feel tired, Murray said in his press conference just over two hours after he finished.
“Impressive what he could do after so many surgeries, after all the miles he’s run in his career,” Berrettini said of Murray. It just shows how much he loves the game, how much he loves this kind of competition.
Murray and Berrettini were lucky. They played at Rod Laver, one of three courts here with roofs, which closed when organizers announced that while temperatures hadn’t reached triple digits, the four climate factors they take into account when deciding whether to stop play are air temperature, radiant heat, humidity and wind speed had all been decisive.
The Australian Open 2023
This year's first Grand Slam tennis tournament will run from January 16 to 29 in Melbourne.
Taylor Fritz of the United States, who beat Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili in four sets, said he had felt much more uncomfortable in Washington, DC, last summer or at the US Open several years ago.
It’s dry heat, said Fritz, who has spent many afternoons in the stifling humidity in Florida. I don’t mind so much.
The weather played a major havoc with the schedule, and with rain predicted intermittently throughout the evening, it looked like many games would not end until Wednesday.
If you like setbacks, Tuesday was not your day. Murrays was the big one. A finalist at Wimbledon in 2021, Berrettini was the 13th seed, and with his big serve and forehand, he could be as dangerous as anyone except nine-time champion Novak Djokovic, who beat Spain’s Roberto Carballs Baena in straight sets in the late game on Rod Laver, a track and timeslot that Djokovic loves.
Murray credited a three-week trip to Florida last year to train with Ivan Lendl, the coach who was with him for many of his biggest wins. Past success builds confidence, Murray said, and the confidence he needs to compete with players who are a decade or older. He will face the winner of the match between Thanasi Kokkinakis, a hometown favorite, and Italy’s Fabio Fognini on Thursday, when the high temperature is expected to be just 64 degrees Fahrenheit.
It’s worth noting in the wake of Berrettini’s loss that there has been some chatter in Melbourne Park and on social media about a Netflix curse. The thinking is that if you were featured in the Netflix series Break Point, the tennis gods are coming for you.
Nick Kyrgios, Paula Badosa and Ajla Tomljanovic all played big roles in Break Point and had to withdraw with injuries. Now Berrettini is out. On the other hand, Fritz and Felix Auger-Aliassime survived. In the end, the tennis gods come for all but one woman and one man.
Rafael Nadal is scheduled to return to action in the afternoon against Mackenzie McDonald from the United States on Wednesday, but the real star power is on the night schedule.
Coco Gauff, the only 18-year-old American star, takes on Emma Raducanu, who won the US Open in 2021 as a qualifier and has graced the covers of magazines ever since. If there was ever an early round match worth setting an alarm at 3am, this one could be it.
