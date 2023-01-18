Extreme heat and torrential rain Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia This country has a well-deserved reputation as a land of extremes: deadly venomous snakes, deadly insects, deadly crocodiles, drenching rains and relentless heat.

The Australian Open got its fair share of good that Tuesday, not so much the deadly bugs or crocodiles or snakes, although the park next to the tennis center does have signs warning visitors to watch out for snakes. The heat became so intense that play was halted for most of the afternoon. In the evening, a torrential downpour fell, once again halting play.

In keeping with the theme of extreme, somewhere in the midst of all this weather, Andy Murray, the 35-year-old three-time Grand Slam winner and former world No. 1, somehow managed to turn back the clock. turning and Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in five sets, including a decisive super tie break at the end of the fifth set. The final score was as follows: 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10-6). The game lasted 4 hours 49 minutes. Murray, who is in the middle of a year-long comeback from major hip surgery, saved a match point and played the final set with blood coming from his knee after skinning it on the floor in an attempt to win it in four.

I feel tired, Murray said in his press conference just over two hours after he finished.

“Impressive what he could do after so many surgeries, after all the miles he’s run in his career,” Berrettini said of Murray. It just shows how much he loves the game, how much he loves this kind of competition.