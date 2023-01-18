St. Thomas Announces Record-Breaking $75 Million Gift for Multiuse Arena – Newsroom

The Lee and Penny Anderson Arena will be the new home for Tommies hockey and basketball, further elevating the university to a leading Division I national Catholic university.

Lee and Penny Anderson. (Rob Finnigan/API Group, Inc.)

St. Thomas announced on Tuesday the $75 million lead naming gift from Lee and Penny Anderson of Naples, Florida, two longtime benefactors of Minnesota’s largest private university, to build a multi-purpose on-campus arena in St. Paul that will will be home to its Division I men’s and women’s hockey and basketball programs. The donation is one of the 10 largest known collegiate athletic gifts ever received nationally.

Designs for the Lee and Penny Anderson Arena are still being finalized, but the landmark gift officially marks the start of fundraising efforts to raise $131 million for the university’s south campus location. The project cost is estimated at $175 million. In collaboration with design-build specialists Ryan Companies US, Inc. and Crawford Architects, St. Thomas aims to break ground on the new facility in 2024, with a target opening in the fall of 2025.

Aside from hockey and basketball games and hosting special events, the arena is envisioned as the new home for St. Thomas commencement ceremonies, academic gatherings, speakers, career fairs, and other events for the university and the wider community. The arena also offers St. Thomas potential opportunities to partner with local schools, youth sports organizations, nonprofits, businesses and other organizations.

This is about more than just hockey and basketball games, this is a gift that will transform our entire St. Paul campus, improve our students’ experience and increase the visibility of the university as a whole, said St. Thomas President Rob Fisher . It also creates a new community and economic asset for the Twin Cities, the state of Minnesota and the region.

With their latest gift, the Andersons are officially the university’s largest donors, and the couple’s philanthropic efforts have been instrumental in St. Thomas’s decades-long evolution from a small, Catholic liberal arts college to a comprehensive, national Catholic university with global impact . For example, in 2010, the university opened the Anderson Student Center and the Anderson Athletic and Recreation Complex (AARC), St. Paul campus centerpieces that have dramatically enhanced the student experience, and the Anderson Parking Facility (which will serve as the primary parking structure for guests of the new arena). AARC’s Schoenecker Arena is the current home for Tommies basketball, which participates in the Summit League conference.

The basketball and hockey programs are among the university’s varsity sports portfolio that made history in 2021 as the first Division III institution in the modern NCAA era to transition directly to Division I athletic competition. Currently, both men’s and women’s hockey teams competing in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) and Women’s Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA), respectively, play at St. Thomas Ice Arena (operated by Saint Thomas Academy) in Mendota Heights.

For 138 years, St. Thomas has demonstrated a commitment to excellence in everything it does, and this arena demonstrates that same commitment to our Division I transition, said Phil Esten, St. Thomas vice president for athletics. Tommie hockey and basketball go head to head in some of the top conferences in the country, and this new arena offers the practice, league and fan experiences expected of a Division I program. This gift helps St. Thomas continue his upward trajectory athletics and as an institution.

Historical gift

The $75 million gift exceeds a previous $60 million donation made by the Andersons in 2007 for the construction of the Anderson Student Center, AARC, and Anderson Parking Facility. At the time, the gift was the largest single donation ever made to a Minnesota university. In addition to being the largest gift in St. Thomas’ 138-year history, this latest gift is the ninth-largest known gift to college athletics nationally.

In all, the Andersons have donated nearly $140 million, including multiple grants in scholarships and veterans’ resources, to the mission-driven, Catholic university. Besides St. Thomas, the couple is recognized as one of the United States Military Academy’s greatest benefactors; Lee Anderson graduated from West Point in 1961 and served as an officer in the United States Army until returning to his native Twin Cities in 1964.

Higher education is one of the world’s most important institutions because it can really make a positive impact on the world, and the world needs St. Thomas students and graduates. For the first time ever, Minnesotans have a private college option for DI caliber education and athletics and they were proud to be a part of making this vision a reality for young people in Minnesota and beyond, said Lee Anderson.

St. Thomas has a higher calling because it develops graduates who are leaders of strong moral character who believe in the mission to serve the common good. These are the kind of leaders the world needs now more than ever, Anderson said. In addition, St. Thomas’ vision for this new arena is not just good for the university, but for all of St. Paul, the Twin Cities and Minnesota.

In addition to contributing to veterans support initiatives nationwide, his legacy includes the expansion of St. Paul API group into a multi-billion dollar company with more than 40 independently managed specialty construction companies in nearly 300 locations worldwide.

A decades-long evolution

Since the official transition from college to university in 1990, St. Thomas has opened new campuses in downtown Minneapolis and Rome, Italy, as well as several new facilities. But the evolution from the liberal arts college to the comprehensive university involved more than just buildings. St. Thomas has also expanded its academic offerings by establishing technical and law schools, as well as the nationally renowned Schulze School of Entrepreneurship, the Morrison Family College of Health, and the Susan S. Morrison School of Nursing. It also established its Racial Justice Initiative and its two-year Dougherty Family College, serving underrepresented students in high financial need.

Shortly after moving to Division I athletics, St. Thomas also broke ground with what will become its largest academic building, the Schoenecker Center for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math Education. The new Lee and Penny Anderson Arena is located across from the Schoenecker Center, scheduled to open in 2024.

While St. Thomas has been advancing knowledge, changing lives and strengthening communities for 138 years, our culture of innovation and remarkable philanthropic support make it clear: We’re just getting started, Vischer said.