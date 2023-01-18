Amazing 17 year old Shang to take Australian Open by storm | ATP tour

Dante Bottini first saw Shang Juncheng play tennis at the age of 15. Bottini coached Chilean Nicolas Jarry, who practiced with the teenager. His first impression of ‘Jerry’ was simple.

“Great,” Bottini told ATPTour.com. “Very nice. Great player. I mean he was obviously very young but I could already see he had great potential.

It didn’t take long for Shang to prove the Argentinian’s instincts right. At the age of 17, the Chinese star on Monday became the first man in history from his country to win a match at the Australian Open. That came after the teenager successfully qualified for a Grand Slam on his first attempt.

“I’m a bit surprised that I came so quickly, but at the same time I think all the hard work of my team and myself has paid off,” said Shang. “I guess I’m just nothing but excited about what’s to come.”

The number 194 in the world has been a hot prospect for years. The son of two professional athletes — father Shang Yi played football and mother Wu Na was a world champion table tennis player — trained at the Chinese branch of Emilio Sanchez’s academy before moving to the Florida venue at age 12. He entered the IMG Academy at the age of 15, where he developed into the world’s No. 1 junior at the age of 16.

Through IMG, Shang has been able to train with some of the best players in the world, including Denis Shapovalov. The Canadian was quickly impressed.

“The first impression — and I hit him the first time a while ago — was that I liked his attitude. I think a lot of juniors, when they’re good, are a little stubborn,” Shapovalov said. “But he was totally different. He was always very, very smiley, very happy to be on the pitch and of course an incredible talent, but I think he works really well.”

While Shang was clearly talented with the racket, the way he played the game caught Bottini’s attention from a young age.

“He was always very smart when he played,” said Bottini. “When he was 15, he obviously didn’t have enough strength. But he would be very smart and make decisions during the points where you would say, ‘Wow’.

Shang climbed nearly 500 places in the Pepperstone ATP rankings in 2022, from No. 666 in the world to No. 184. With his first-round win in the main draw against Oscar Otte, the 17-year-old climbed to No. 1. 150 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Ranking.

But neither Shang nor his team will get ahead of things. They see every day as an opportunity to learn and improve. Bottini has a lot of experience in that department.



The Argentinian was for a long time the coach of Kei Nishikori, who, like Shang, was a rising star with a bright spotlight on him. The pair teamed up for nearly a decade and Bottini helped Nishikori to fourth in the world.

“What I remember doing good things that helped us is not to rush things. Don’t rush and keep working on developing his game,” said Bottini. “Obviously Jerry is 17, he can play great, but he’s still growing as a person, as a person. He’s still growing. We have to be very careful and lead him on the right path.”

Bottini started working with Shang this off-season. The Chinese player has grown rapidly and enjoys working with the veteran coach, who also mentored former world No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov.

“Dante, I’m very lucky to have him by my side. I mean, his opinion means a lot to me. We often talk about how to play the game,” Shang said. “In the team we all agreed that everything is mental, that everyone can play tennis well, and only a positive attitude in the big moments can change the whole game.”

Bottini explained that it’s not just about having the right mindset now, but instilling it early in Shang’s career to help in the future.

“I am always very positive and also try to be aggressive with an aggressive mentality on the pitch. It has been clear [that way] since we started working together. All the exercises that we do, too, are to push forward a little bit more and more,” Bottini said. “I’m not telling the net, but be a little more aggressive. He is doing great in training and of course also in competitions. Also on the field he is very positive and with an aggressive mentality. That’s why he plays great tennis, I think, and finishes the matches the way he does.”

With four wins under his belt – three in qualifying and one more in the main draw – Shang is very confident. He will be able to swing freely against Frances Tiafoe, semifinalist of the US Open 2022, on Wednesday.

“I think overall this whole week has been different for me. When I played my first Slam, every day I was pretty nervous about getting on the court,” said Shang. “But at the same time it’s one of the best moments I’ve had in my career so far, so like I said, I’m just really excited to be on track, and everything is a learning process for me. I’m just super happy to be here.”