Sports
Set buffs for two at home against Washington schools
BOULDER While Tad BoyleWhile the Colorado Buffalos may not quite have their backs against the wall, there’s no doubt they have very little room to move as they try to keep their hopes alive in the postseason.
But right now Boyle isn’t as concerned about March’s possibilities as he is about January’s reality and the reality is that his Buffs (11-8 overall, 3-5 Pac-12) need a few wins to get their confidence back to win.
The good news is that the Buffs are back home this week after a disappointing Los Angeles road trip. CU had a lead against both USC and UCLA in the second half, but was unable to close the deal in either game and came home empty-handed.
Now they need to conjure up some home cooking and shift momentum back in the right direction. CU’s homestand kicks off Thursday with a 7 p.m. game against Washington (11-8, 3-5), followed by a Sunday afternoon game at 4 p.m. with Washington State (9-10, 4-4).
The Buffalos’ biggest concern this week will be resolving a turnover problem that was the main reason for their last two losses. In the two California games, the Buffs made 45 turnovers and also had 20 of their shots blocked.
That adds up to 65 empty possessions over two games, the vast majority of which never even resulted in the Buffs getting the ball to the rim.
But there’s no question that Colorado was just a much better team at home. CU has an 8-1 record in the Event Center this year, where they have averaged 15 more points per game than their opponents. On the road, they are 1-5 and outscored by an average of seven points per game.
There is perhaps no better example of the disconnect between home and away than a junior forward Tristan da Silvawho was unstoppable at home averaging 19.4 points and 6.7 rebounds, but only averaged 9.2 points and 4.0 rebounds in road games.
Da Silva isn’t the only key to Colorado’s success, though. Point guard KJ Simpson has been a consistent force, averaging 17.8 points per game (second in the Pac-12), freshman Javon Ruffin last week had 23 points for his first back-to-back double-digit scoring games as Buff, and sophomore big man Lawson Love had his first career double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds against USC.
Overall, the Buffs have been a better shooting and rebounding team in friendly settings and they need to maintain that trend this week if they want to move up a step or two from their current spot of eighth in the Pac-12 standings.
NET RANKING: Colorado’s losses this past weekend have not tarnished their NCAA NET rankings. CU currently sits at number 60, which is actually a few steps up from where they were a week ago.
But a win over either LA school last week would likely have propelled them into their mid or mid-50s, while two wins would almost certainly have pushed them well into their 40s.
Colorado is currently 1-3 in all-important Quad 1 games (a win over Tennessee) and 3-1 in Quad 4 games (a loss to Cal). But the Buffs will likely have four or five more chances to clinch Quad 1 wins with road games at Oregon, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah, as well as a home game with UCLA.
But just as importantly, the Buffs can no longer afford Quad 3 or Quad 4 losses, and they will almost certainly need to win all of their remaining home games to keep their NET ranking at a decent number going into March.
BRIEF WASHINGTON (11-8, 3-5): The Buffs and Huskies are currently tied in the Pac-12 standings, with Washington winning 73-63 against Colorado in early December. The Buffs made 18 turnovers in the loss that led to 25 UW points.
The Huskies are led by junior forward Keion Brooks, who averages 16.9 points per game, as well as a team-leading 7.3 rebounds.
UW brings a two game win streak to Boulder with home wins last week against Stanford and Cal. But the Huskies are also 0-4 out of the house this season.
SHORT LOOK WASHINGTON STATE (9-10, 4-4): On the surface, Kyle Smith’s Cougars have had a season of ups and downs at best.
But their highlights were outstanding, starting with a 74-61 victory in Arizona two weeks ago that gave the Wildcats their first home loss in the Tommy Lloyd era. That started a three game win streak and they also have a win over USC.
The Cougars did it with even scores. Junior forward TJ Bamba leads four players in double digits, averaging 15.1 points per game, while forward Mouhamed Gueye averages 8.1 rebounds.
Interestingly enough, WSU’s only road win of the season was the win in Arizona, but that will be more than enough to get the attention of Boyle’s Buffs.
