Phoebe Litchfield shines again, stats, age





Australia have secured a series victory over Pakistan, with yet another masterclass from Phoebe Litchfield helping the hosts to a 10-wicket win over Pakistan at Allan Border Field. Australia needed just 19.2 overs with the bat to win the second ODI, with Litchfield and Beth Mooney crossing to 0-129. For 19-year-old Litchfield, it was both her second career ODI and the series’ second unbeaten half-century. Making 67* off 61 balls brought her run tally for the series to 145 undefeated, while she has a success rate of 94.77. Mooney made 57 from 55 balls in the big win to give Australia an unassailable 2-0 lead. MATCH CENTER: Scorecard Australia vs Pakistan Check out the Pakistan Womens tour of Australia. Every T20I & ODI live & ad-free while playing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now > Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first in Brisbane, and Darcie Brown broke through with her third pitch of the day, removing Sidra Amin with an outswinger that kissed the perimeter. However, Brown was denied a second wicket when teenager Phoebe Litchfield dropped a catch at second slip, giving Muneeba Ali Siddiqui an extra life at 1. Muneeba Ali’s luck ran out in the 13th as she tried to break Ash Gardner over cover, while Ellyse Perry ran back holding onto a catch over her shoulder. Wickets regularly tumbled through the middle overs. Annabel Sutherland trapped Bismah Maroof LBW for 21 with her second pitch of the game. Brown returned to capture two more scalps, removing Omaima Sohail and Aliya Riaz in quick succession for 13 and 1 respectively. Pakistan veteran Nida Dar took off after teammate Sidra Nawaz made a straight drive firing Kim Garth’s fingers before slamming into the stumps at the non-striker’s end. Replays showed Dar had gone too far back, out for 24. Former England bowler Isa Guha called it the worst possible way out in cricket. Pakistan’s woes were compounded when Fatima Sana was out for 12 after attempting a quick single and failing to slip her bat, with Sutherland nailing an underarm throw to the stumps. Alana King caught the tail and took two wickets in two balls as Pakistan were bowled out for 125 in 43 overs. The hosts claimed a comfortable eight-wicket victory on Monday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match bilateral series, with captain Meg Lanning and debutant Litchfield scoring fifty each. Getting away from the goal was the first task, but to stay with Meg and then make the running runs is a nice feeling, Player of the Match Litchfield told reporters during the post-match press conference. I had never batted or played with Meg before and she is simply the best batting partner. She knows exactly what to say and whenever I felt pressured she scored a four or came down the other side and gave me some advice. Garth, who previously represented Ireland in 34 ODIs, made her Australian 50-over debut, becoming the 149th woman to achieve the feat. She replaced Megan Schutt in the starting eleven, while the Pakistan squad remained unchanged. Australian XI Beth Mooney (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Ash Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown Pakistan XI Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Kainat Imtiaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> King looks back on ‘phenomenal’ year | 02:01

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/australia-vs-pakistan-second-odi-live-blog-world-champions-looking-to-secure-series-victory/news-story/2603e36ad3c314810790eeccda77916d The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos