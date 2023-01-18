Walker Howard to transfer portal: LSU football quarterback explains





BATON ROUGE – LSU football freshman quarterback Walker Howard has confirmed that he has entered the transfer portal and will be leaving LSU. Howard was redshirted during his lone season with the Tigers, appearing in only two games. He was the No. 40 in the nation out of St. Thomas More in Lafayette, according to 247Sports Composite, and the No. 5 quarterback in the class of 2022. His father, Jamie, was LSU’s starting quarterback from 1992-95. “As a kid I always dreamed of playing at LSU,” Howard wrote on Twitter. “I never thought I would be anywhere else. But when things happen in life, we have to adapt and keep moving forward. “Having said that, I made the decision to leave LSU to look for the best place to grow. This was a very difficult decision for me and my family. I cannot explain how grateful I am for all the relationships that I built up at LSU. LSU FOOTBALL’S QB DEPTH CHART:Projection of LSU football quarterback depth chart through 2026 after Walker Howard enters the transfer portal WALKER HOWARD ENTERS THE PORTAL:LSU football freshman QB Walker Howard enters transfer portal | Report LSU TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER:LSU Football: Who’s In? Who’s out? Following Brian Kelly, Tigers’ activity on the transfer portal “I want to thank coach (Brian) Kelly and his staff for welcoming me with open arms and always standing behind me. I am sad to leave my best friends and teammates behind, but I know we will be friends forever .” “Thanks again LSU. #GeauxTigers.” Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

