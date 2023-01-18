Tennis legend Chris Evert announces she is cancer free





Chris Evert shares happy news with her followers. The tennis legend revealed in a Jan. 17 op-ed published on ESPN. com that she is cancer free after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer last November. Evert started by sharing how her sister Jeannes’ death from ovarian cancer in 2020 helped her catch her cancer early by giving her a genetic roadmap. Jeanne was not BRCA positive, but genetic testing revealed she had a BRCA-1 variant of uncertain significance, she wrote, adding that while they did not initially recommend genetic testing for her and her siblings, things are changed in November. I got a call that they had reclassified her BRCA variant, the meaning was no longer uncertain, it was now very clearly pathogenic and we should be tested. I was shocked, I didn’t even know that was possible. After getting tested, she found out she had the same BRCA-1 variant as her sister and her pathology report found malignant cells and a tumor in my left fallopian tube. It’s only because of the genetic roadmap my sister left behind and the power of scientific progress that we discovered my cancer early enough to do something about it, she wrote, adding that had she waited longer, she would probably have been diagnosed with stage 3 have got. cancer. Instead, I was diagnosed with stage 1 ovarian cancer and immediately began six rounds of chemotherapy. Today I am cancer free, and there is a 90% chance that the ovarian cancer will never come back, Evert wrote. However, Evert’s journey was not over yet. She warned people about BRCA mutations and the risks of developing breast cancer, as well as prostate and pancreatic cancer. Evert then shared how she underwent a double mastectomy on December 1, one year on the day after her hysterectomy. I held my breath as I waited for my pathology results. Fortunately, the report came back clean and clear and my risk of developing breast cancer has been reduced by more than 90%, she wrote. Evert also said she needs one more surgery to complete the reconstruction. She concluded by encouraging people to learn about genetic testing. As relieved as I will be to get to the other side of this, I will always have a heavy heart. I will never heal from the loss of Jeanne, and I will never take for granted the gift she gave me in the process, she wrote. My sister’s journey saved my life, and I hope that by sharing my own, I can save someone else’s. TheCenter for Disease Control and Prevention previously reported that while most cases of breast and ovarian cancer are not hereditary, having certain BRCA mutations can significantly increase your risk of these cancers. According to the CDC, about 50 out of 100 women with a BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutation will develop breast cancer by the time they turn 70 years old, compared to only seven out of 100 women in the general U.S. population.

