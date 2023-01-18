Jordan, Keenan Shine in Pirates’ Misadventure to #5 UConn





Next game: at Marquette 2023-01-22 | 03:00 FS1 WSOU 89.5 FM Jan 22 (Sun) / 3:00 PM Bee Marquette SOUTH ORANGE, NJ Graduated student draw jordan (Philadelphia, Pap.) had a team-high 19 points and Victoria Kenan (Bethlehem, Pa.) lost four 3-pointers, but the Seton Hall women’s basketball team fell to No. 5 Connecticut, 103-58, before a packed Walsh Gymnasium on Tuesday. UConn went on a 15-4 lead early in the first quarter and never looked back. The Hall drops to 13-6 overall and 6-3 in the BIG EAST Conference. Jordan had a season-high 19 points on 7-for-14 shooting to go with five rebounds. Keenan went 4-for-10 from center for 12 points, her best performance since returning from a two-year injury-related absence. THE STORY: Senior Lauren Park-Lane (Wilmington, Del.) hooked up on a floater to give The Hall an early 5-2 lead, but UConn responded with a 19-2 run over 5:42 to take an impressive 21-7 with only 1:51 left in the first quarter . The Hall went just 4-for-21 in the first 10 minutes and UConn took a 25-9 lead in the second. Jordan thumped Seton Hall’s first three-pointer in nearly six quarters to trim The Hall’s deficit to 39-20 with 2:54 left before the break. However, UConn responded with an 8-0 run to increase the lead to 47-20. Jordan scored again on a nice feed from Amary Wright (Jacksonville, Fla.)but UConn’s Dorka Juhasz hit a 3-pointer to send the Huskies into halftime leading 50–22. UConn opened the second half with a 15-4 burst to take a 65-26 lead and time out Seton Hall. From there, the Pirates couldn’t get their deficit below 30 points the rest of the way. Another look at that lovely feed from Amary Wright until draw jordan !#I get it @Marchmadnesswbb pic.twitter.com/7Zs77A5T2K Seton Hall Women’s Basketball (@SHUWBB) January 18, 2023 THE NUMBERS: Seton Hall went 23-for-74 (31.1%) from the floor for the game, while Connecticut went 39-for-69 (56.5%). The Hall went 6-for-31 (19.4%) from three-point range, while the Huskies went 10-for-15 (66.7%).

Jordan had a season-high 19 points on 7-for-14 shooting, including a pair of three-pointers made. She also had five rebounds and a block.

UConn was faster than The Hall, 49 to 38, but the Pirates had a 17 to 15 lead on the offensive glass.

Keenan finished with 12 points after going 4-for-10 from three-point range.

Seton Hall went 6-for-8 (75.0%) from the free throw line, while Connecticut went 15-for-23 (65.2%).

Wright had a career-high seven assists and only one turnover.

Seton Hall forced 10 turnovers while UConn forced 14. THE NOTES: Seton Hall drops to 13-6 overall and 6-3 in the BIG EAST, while UConn improves to 16-2 overall and a perfect 9-0 in conference play.

The Hall is now 10-57 all-time against the Huskies and has dropped 37 straight games in the series.

With four points tonight, Sha’Lynn Hagans (Manassas, Va.) surpassed the 700-point mark for her career.

surpassed the 700-point mark for her career. With four points tonight, Azana Baines (Blackwood, New Jersey) surpassed the 500-point mark for her career. NEXT ONE: Seton Hall will be back in action on Sunday, January 22 when it hits the road again to take on Marquette in Milwaukee. The tip is scheduled for 3:00 PM ET. The match will be broadcast nationally by FS1. It will also be available on 89.5 FM WSOU or wsou.net.

