Sports
‘I was in the best team that never played for India’
Michael Dalvi, who played first-class cricket for Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Bengal, once hit a century against a fiery Malcolm Marshall and West Indies.
At 77 years old, he has a razor sharp memory, a ready wit and is a rare cricketing treasure.
Seated with two dogs on either side sits Michael Dalvi, a former Ranji Trophy cricketer who hit 112 runs against Malcolm Marshall’s deadly strike at Jamshedpur 44 years ago.
Marshal took 11 wickets in both innings of the match.
Dalvi was the highest scorer batting at No. 4 for the East Zone against Alvin Kallicharran’s West Indies team touring India in 1978.
“The ball came in at great speed and my attempt was to get the bat in line with the ball. The speed would just take it to the boundary,” chuckles Michael Dalvi, 77 who played First Class Cricket for Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Madras between 1976-1982.
He may have scored the highest points in that game, but Dalvi was dropped from the team in the next game.
A brilliant storyteller with a series of fascinating stories, the cricketer was part of the 14-man Indian squad for seven to eight test matches but never got a chance to be part of the playing XI.
“I was in the best team that has never played for India,” he says with dry humour.
“I was a good fielder, which was a big plus for me at the time,” says Dalvi, sitting on a bench at Mike’s Forest Retreat, a charming hotel he runs on the outskirts of Dehradun.
The walls of the resort are lined with photos and memorabilia dedicated to the Indian Army, cricket, Doon School – his alma mater – and fishing.
A few weeks after I spent a memorable afternoon with him about his father Brigadier General John Dalvia hero of the 1962 war — I discovered V Ramnarayan’s book Third man who had this to say about the cricketer:
Firm in defence, Mike played very good cricket, with the right amount of aggressive shots, playing all over the wicket. He was a brilliant fielder who patrolled the cover. His impressive career included impressive innings for zone teams, one of them a hundred against the traveling English.’
Of Mike not being chosen in the playing XI, Mr. Ramnarayan wrote, ‘Obviously he was unlucky to miss the bus, he had the consolation of entering a Test as a substitute.’
Michael Dalvi was encouraged to play cricket by his father, an army officer. A brilliant field commander who fought in the 1962 and 1965 wars – Brigadier Dalvi was a prisoner of war in Tibet for seven months (you can read about the gallant officer here.
Michael traveled to different stations where his father was posted — Wellington, Pune, Meerut, Lucknow, Kashmir…
Sergeant Dalvi had attached a ball to a string hanging from the ceiling so that a young Michael could practice his shots.
“I played cricket when my father was in the forge. I played for Delhi when I was a student at St. Stephen’s College,” says Dalvi.
St Stephen’s presented him with the college colors a few years ago which take pride of place in the room in which he sits.
After graduation, one of his teachers at St Stephen’s, Mr. Pearson, who had been a director of a tea company in what was then Calcutta, arranged an interview with cricketer Derrick Jeffers, captain of the Madras State Cricket Team.
“I reached Madras after a three-day train journey. The interview panel included Englishmen who played for Madras. They were all ex-army and knew my father. I was really put to the test by the English and one Mr. Bhatt.”
Mike played for Madras and Tamil Nadu for about ten years. He got a job at Binny Textiles in town.
He then joined a tea company in Calcutta aged 12-13 where he played cricket for Bengal.
In a playing career of 18 years, he played about 100 matches for which he receives a pension of about Rs 52,000 from the Board of Control for Cricket in India.
“You get an expensive whiskey for that,” he says with a twinkle.
He goes back to those years and gives fascinating glimpses into the lives of cricketers in those days. He says, “The first three-day match we played, we were paid Rs 10 a day – 30 rupees! We used to travel third class for Ranji Trophy matches and stayed in the waiting room of the railway.”
“Our food allowance was Rs 7,” says Mike, a brilliant storyteller of his cricketing past, replete with gestures, sound effects and voice modulation.
“Today’s cricketers travel with their own chefs!”
With three hundred against New Zealand and the West Indies, he played the University series against cricketing legend Gary Sobers, who later became a close friend and played golf with Dalvi when in Delhi.
Recalling the deadly West Indies bowling attack, he recalls some of the bowlers he faced: Gary Sobers, Wesley Hall, Charlie Griffith…
“One bowler would be dropped and the next was faster than the last.”
“When you hit the ground to bat, Derek Murray, the West Indies wicket-keeper, was almost at the boundary line, he was always so far from the stumps!”
At that time there were no thigh pads, elbow pads, or chest pads; cricketers simply wore the belly guard.
“I’ve never worn a helmet. I once went to play a game between old boys and attendees at Doon School and they gave me a helmet. I just couldn’t lift my head in it,” he laughs.
PICTURE: Mansur Ali Khan ‘Tiger’ Pataudi was appointed captain of India at the age of 21 during India’s tour of the West Indies in 1962 after then-captain Nari Contractor was felled by an episode of Charlie Griffith and seriously injured. Photo: kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram
His cricket contemporaries at that time included Bishan Singh Bedi, Mansur Ali Khan ‘Tiger’ Pataudi, Abbas Ali Baig, Gundappa Vishwanath, S Venkatraghavan, EAS Prasanna.
“Tiger Pataudi was a natural… wah! He was a great fielder,” he says in appreciation of India’s youngest captain. “He studied here in Dehradun – at Welham Boys School.”
“Vishy was a genius. He had a great eye. He could see the ball and came to a decision very quickly.”
“He really saw the ball, decided early and so he played the ball late.”
“Venkat was very fit with a never-say-die attitude. He never gave up.”
“He was hot-tempered. Thank God he yelled at me in Tamil, which I didn’t understand much!” he says with a hearty laugh, reminiscing about friends from his time.
“Pras (Erapalli Prasanna) lives in Bengaluru’, he says and picks up the cell phone to call him.
“I have a picture of all the spinners who were my contemporaries. I used to play against Bishan when I was in Delhi University.”
IMAGE: Bishan Singh Bedi, right, and Gundappa Vishwanath: two of the top three cricketers of the 20th century. Photo: BCCI
From his bottomless pocket of stories he pulls out another jewel that reveals the bravery of Bishan Singh Bedi, his captain who was part of the legendary Indian cricket spider quartet that included Venkatraghavan, Prasanna and Bhagwat Chandrasekhar.
“In 1976 there was a flood in Madras and the water had entered the ground floor of my bungalow supplied by Binny’s, the textile company I was working for at the time,” recalls Mike.
“My furniture, clothes, cricket gear were all gone.”
“I received a call on my landline from the Chepauk stadium where India played New Zealand. The voice on the other end of the line told me that Bishan wanted to see me.”
The captain came on the line and said he wanted Mike to join the team’s 14.
Mike had no kit, but managed to make it to the stadium. Wearing another player’s shorts that were too short, he took to the field for India.
After the game, when the players autopsied the game of the day, Bedi came to thank Mike for coming despite the flooding and without a kit.
“He said to me, ‘Mikey, I have something for you,’ and what he did says something about the quality of the man.”
“He gave me a Duncan Fearnley cricket bag. I opened it and found a brand new bat, pads, gloves – everything a cricketer needs was in there.”
“I was suffocated. Bishan said, ‘You lost all your equipment and this is for you’.
Overwhelmed with memories, Mike Dalvi picks up his phone again and calls Mr. Bedi, this time. The affection he feels for his skipper is clearly visible.
Mrs. Bedi answers.
“How’s my skipper?” he asks in his cheerful voice and invites the couple for a vacation at his hotel in Dehradun that he has been running for ten years.
The camaraderie of yesteryear has not faded through the decades.
Mike Dalvi, a purist of the game of cricket, is not watching the IPL. He doesn’t like the 20-20 format; and looks at the 50 overs format ‘only when there’s nothing better to do’.
“I only watch five-day cricket,” he says.
When trials took place for the first Cricket World Cup in 1975, Mike played in both trials.
Playing with a broken hand, he was the top scorer in both 60 over matches.
After his cricket days came to an end, he bought land in Dehradun in 1988, which houses his home and Mike’s Forest Retreat (formerly known as Vishranti). The vast area was then a virgin forest and still has a rich and varied cover of Sal and other trees. The wedding of Sakshi Singh Rawat and Mahendra Singh Dhoni took place here.
The resort has an aviary, organic farm and several fruit trees.
Mike says the forge is in its blood and is a repository of stories of India’s military history. The walls of the hotel are a veritable museum dedicated to the country’s soldiers – some of the best you could ever see – created by a sportsman who did his part for the glory of Indian cricket.
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff. com
