Early Michigan football 2023 game-by-game predictions





Michigan football went through the 2022 regular season schedule with no spots, finishing 13-1. Both are program records for wins in a single season. However, the corn and blue are looking for more in 2023. The Wolverines blew a prime chance to advance to the national championship game. However, they have a young core returning: JJ McCarthy, Donovan Edwards, Will Johnson, Colston Loveland and Junior Colson. They also have a bevy of seasoned veterans returning: Blake Corum, Cornelius Johnson, Trevor Keegan, Zak Zinter, Michael Barrett, Kris Jenkins, and Mike Sainristil. They add some high profile transfers: Ernest Hausmann, Drake Nugent, AJ Barner, LaDarius Henderson and Myles Hinton. With all that veteran seed, the corn and the blue should be considered a top-three team at worst nationally. Buy Wolverines tickets Not to mention Jim Harbaugh’s return after another flirtation with the NFL. We’re still a few months away from the Spring Ball, but we’re looking at the schedule early and predicting how it will play out. Here are our predictions per match. Week 1: East Carolina Pirates

While outside pundits are sure to tear up Michigan football for playing another non-conference schedule with three Group of Five programs, at least East Carolina was a solid team in 2022, going 8-5. The losses were to NC State, Navy, Houston, Tulane and Cincinnati, meaning it beat all the teams it had to and lost to the ones it had to. The Pirates lose star quarterback Holton Ahlers, who passed for more than 3,700 yards in 2022, however. Still, ECU prefers to throw the ball, though the defense is definitely lacking and has been in the bottom quartile this past season. Prediction:Michigan 52, East Carolina 13 Week 2: UNLV Rebels

UNLV returns to The Big House for the first time since 2015, and the Rebels weren’t exactly great in 2022. After starting 4-1, they lost six in a row before beating state rival Nevada to finish 5-7 . UNLV wasn’t particularly good on either side of the ball, and of the three non-conference foes, this should be the easiest. Expect a number of players to get a chance to get in the game for the Wolverines. Prediction:Michigan 48, UNLV 3 Week 3: Bowling Green Falcons

Bowling Green finished 6-7, but lost to New Mexico State in a bowl game. Coached by a Michigan man, former QB Scot Loeffler, and with former Wolverines safety and wide receiver coach Erik Campbell on staff, there will be a sense of nostalgia with this one. Last season, the Falcons beat Marshall, who beat Notre Dame. So there is a certain amount of sloppiness in this team, but it should be another overmatched opponent. Michigan will see a familiar face: Connor Bazelak has transferred from Indiana. Prediction: Michigan 55, BGSU 10 Week 4: Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rutgers has been playing Michigan hard for the past two and a half years, but the corn and blue pulled out in the second half of last year’s game. The Scarlet Knights have a solid defense and a terrible attack. While RU could confidently enter this game depending on how the early schedule plays out (Northwestern, Temple, Virginia Tech), it will be surpassed. Still, so was the 2021 team, but in the end it was a close game. Prediction:Michigan 31, Rutgers 17 Week 5: At Nebraska Cornhuskers

Michigan is the reigning winner of the Bussin’ Bowl, but must travel to Lincoln to face a revamped Cornhusker team led by new head coach Matt Rhule. He’s bringing in some talent, but there’s no telling how quickly he’ll be able to turn it around. Still, this will be Michigan’s first road game of the season, where anything can happen. Prediction:Michigan 35, Nebraska 21 Week 6: At Minnesota Golden Gophers

This is probably the first real test of the season for the Wolverines, but Minnesota will likely take a step back after losing Tanner Morgan and Mo Ibrahim. Still, things will be tough up front, and this will be the first time the Wolverines play to a packed house in Minneapolis since the win in 2015. Either way, this will likely be a statement game for the corn and blue. Prediction:Michigan 42, Minnesota 17 Week 7: Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana has often played hard on Michigan, but that happens more often in Bloomington than Ann Arbor. It will bring in a new quarterback and other key pieces, but it will probably already have some big losses: the season opener against ohio state must set an early tone. Prediction:Michigan 38, Indiana 10 Week 8: At Michigan State Spartans

There’s no way Michigan isn’t hiring MSU extremely serious considering what happened in the aftermath of last year’s game. While we’ve seen Michigan get complacent in this rivalry at times, don’t expect that this year. The Spartans will likely be outscored in every position, but Mel Tucker will do anything to exact revenge after the brutal loss in Ann Arbor in 2022. Prediction:Michigan 45, MSU 13 Week 10: Purdue Boilermakers

A rematch of the 2022 Big Ten Championship game, Purdue enters without Jeff Brohm as head coach and quarterback Aidan O’Connell. Still, Ryan Walters, the new coach coming on board after a successful stint as Illinois defensive coordinator, slowed down the Wolverines last year. The question is, will he have the staff to produce a similar result? Prediction:Michigan 28, Purdue 14 Week 11: at Penn State Nittany Lions

The good news for Michigan is that it’s too late in the season for this to be a night game unless the Wolverines agree, which they won’t. The bad news is that every new talent the Nittany lions works, like QB Drew Allar, will have essentially gone through an entire season and won’t be too inexperienced at this point. Happy Valley is one of the toughest venues to play in the entire country, but Jim Harbaugh has two wins there in four tries. While Penn State has relatively the same amount of talent, we saw how that worked out last year. Prediction:Michigan 35, Penn State 31 Week 12: At Maryland Terrapins

This is another trap game of the season for the Wolverines, with another penultimate regular season game at College Park. Maryland returns QB Taulia Tagovailoa, who gave the Wolverines bouts last year. However, the last time Michigan traveled to Maryland, it won with ease. But the same thing didn’t happen for Ohio State last year, so there’s no telling what will happen. Prediction:Michigan 42, Maryland 28 Week 13: Ohio State Buckeyes

Donovan Edwards is still running. And, God willing, Michigan has a healthy Blake Corum available this time. Ohio State’s defense didn’t hold up last year, despite hiring Jim Knowles to “fix” that side of the ball. Michigan returns most of its talent as OSU loses star QB CJ Stroud, who never defeated the Wolverines. It doesn’t matter who is in charge of the Buckeyes, they’ll put all the pressure on them, and with this one at home, Michigan extends its win streak to three in a row. Prediction:Michigan 48, Ohio State 20 Last

Opponent UM result Week 1 East Carolina W Week 2 ONLV W Week 3 Bowling Green W Week 4 Rutgers W Week 5 in Nebraska W Week 6 at Minnesota W Week 7 Indiana W Week 8 at MSU W Week 10 Purdue W Week 11 at Penn State W Week 12 at Maryland W Week 13 ohio state W Last 12-0

