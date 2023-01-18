Netflix’s ‘Break Point’ straightens out the mental game of tennis





MELBOURNE, Australia – Leylah Fernandez earned her first main-draw win at the Australian Open, beating Aliz Cornet 7-5, 6-2 in the first round. The win sets up a big second round match with WTA Finals champion and world No. 4 Caroline Garcia on Thursday. After the win, the 20-year-old Canadian was asked about the balance between the mental and physical sides of professional tennis. The 2021 US Open finalist gave the mind game an overwhelming advantage. “For me the answer is that the mental versus the physical is 3 to 1,” Fernandez said. “I’m very grateful that my parents, especially my father, reinforced that. Didn’t really teach me about tennis or tennis technique, but more about the mental side of the sport. “Because it’s hard. You’re all alone on the court. Most of the time you don’t have a coach with you or the coach can’t talk to you during points. You have some things to figure out, you have to be your own cheerleader, your own biggest critic, your own biggest supporter.” Fernandez said the new Netflix series “Break Point,” which delves into the mental strain of sports, was a compelling illustration of the mental exhaustion in competitive sports. “It’s not just in tennis, but it’s in everything you do outside of the sport,” Fernandez said. “I know some friends who are in school and they’re still trying to figure out what they want to do in life. That’s hard mentally, not just emotionally or physically, but mentally it breaks you down because you don’t know what is going to happen. Day 2 of the Australian Open “So I think the Netflix series is a great introduction for fans to see how hard the sport is. I think some young athletes, young students can identify with us and see that they’re not alone, that we going through it too, and that if they see us succeed or come up with something in these moments, maybe they won’t feel defeated. They can get through it, too.” Netflix Trailer: ‘Breaking Point’



