Sports
Defensive Stand Secures Thrilling Victory Over Broncos
MUNCIE, Ind. The Ball State men’s basketball team was back in the friendly environment of Worthen Arena for a showdown between the Mid-American Conference and Western Michigan. Coleman vase led the way with 22 points as the Cardinals defeated the Broncos 71-70 on Tuesday.
For the first time since the 2010–11 season, Ball State entered a campaign with a 13–5 record. The Cardinals improved to 13-5 and 4-1 in the MAC, while the Broncos fell to 6-12 overall and 2-3 in conference action.
“Thanks to the crowd”, said Head Coach Michael Lewis. “They played a big role tonight with their energy, their noise. I love it. The students were fantastic. We’re going to try to play hard, compete and bring a product to the market that the fans appreciate. They need to know” We really appreciate them coming out and supporting the team. There’s a lot of excitement going on, it’s our job to keep it going. That was a tough match. I felt Western Michigan fought really hard and prepared well. Norman took off and is as advertised. Defensively late, we got some big stops and really battled. That last possession, keeping the ball out of Norman’s hands, was huge. You have to be able to win games if you are not playing at your best. be able to protect your own court.”
Coleman has scored double figures in 16 of 18 games this season following his 22-point effort. He added a game-high seven assists, a game-high four steals, tied for a team-high eight rebounds and had no turnovers. Payton sparks dropped 14 points with eight rebounds and one block. Demarius Jacobs recorded 10 points, three assists, one block and one steal. Basheer Jihad also tied for a team-high eight rebounds.
The game started hot for both teams as neither team missed a shot in the first 2:43 of the game. The Cardinals stretched things a bit with a 10-2 run as they claimed a 16-8 lead with 13:27 left in the opening stanza.
The Broncos responded with a 12-2 run that lasted 4:08 and took a 20-18 lead with 9:19 going into the break. Ball State ended the first half with a 13-9 run, capped off with a terrific three-pointer on Coleman’s corner kick. BSU took a 31-29 lead going into the break.
.@_Demariusjacobs finds @jarron_coleman in the corner for 3 as time runs down in the first half!!#ChirpChirp x #WeFly pic.twitter.com/UslcVlDs8g
— Ball State Men's Basketball (@BallStateMBB) January 18, 2023
WMU got out swinging in the second half, opening with a 7-3 run. Coleman knocked down a jumper, was fouled, and converted the one-and-one chance to give the Cardinals a 37–36 lead with 16:49 left in regulation. Sparks came down on an offensive rebound that led to a fastbreak. Coleman made a phenomenal pass behind the back for Jaylin Sellers who threw it home.
SELLERS IS HIM ??????@JaylinSellers #ChirpChirp x #WeFly pic.twitter.com/7PWQX1mLh7
— Ball State Men's Basketball (@BallStateMBB) January 18, 2023
Lamar Norman Jr. got hot and knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to give WMU a 42-41 lead with 14:46 on the clock. It was a back and forth battle for the next 4:23 playing time with four lead changes and two draws. The game was tied at 52-52 with 9:39 left in regulation.
After the Broncos hit a 3-pointer, the Cardinals responded with a 10-0 run that put BSU up 62-55. WMU was able to climb back thanks to an 11-4 run, bringing the game to 66-66 with 2:20 left to play.
The Broncos managed to take a 70-68 lead with 49 seconds left to play. Mickey Pearson Jr. cut to the basket and got a great pass from Coleman. Pearson went up for the driving layup, made it and was fouled. He had ice in his veins and put the en-1 chance to put Ball State at 71-70 with 35 seconds left.
Picking up the defensive intensity, the Cardinals were firm as it kept the Broncos from picking up the go-ahead basket.
Ball State dominated in the paint, beating Western Michigan 42-20. BSU also leveraged a 20-8 point advantage on turnovers.
As a team, WMU was able to shoot a perfect 17-of-17 from the free throw line. Norman produced a game-high 31 points and added six rebounds with four assists. Markeese Hastings finished with 12 points and nine rebounds. Titus Wright had a game-high 11 rebounds.
Ball State is back in action on Friday, January 20 for a showdown with Kent State on CBS Sports Network. The tip is scheduled at 6:30 PM
Click here for general and subscription information or call 1-888-BSU-TICKET (756-285-1474).
