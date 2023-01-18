Australian Open: Andy Murray holds off Matteo Berrettini to win five-set epic in Melbourne | Tennis news

Andy Murray held off a fightback from Matteo Berrettini to win a five-set special thriller in the opening round of the Australian Open on Tuesday.

The five-time Melbourne runner-up saved a match point on a rollercoaster ride at the Rod Laver Arena before claiming a famous 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-7 (7-9) 7-6 (10-6) victory on the 13th seed.

Murray, 35, made a bid to beat a top 20 player at a Grand Slam for the first time since his hip problems began in 2017. Murray, 35, won the first two sets before Berrettini fought back to level in a dramatic fourth set tiebreak.

The Italian 13th seed created a match point in the 10th game of the deciding set, but dumped a simple backhand into the net with the field wide open, allowing Murray to hang on and force a decisive tiebreak.

A grueling first point won by the Scot set the tone and Murray, who moved superbly, was able to celebrate a stunning victory after four hours and 49 minutes.

“I’m going to feel this tonight and tomorrow, but right now I’m incredibly happy and very proud of myself,” said the 35-year-old.

“I’ve put in a lot of work with my team over the last three months to give me the opportunity to perform in stadiums like this and games like this and it paid off tonight.

“That’s the first time I’ve ever played one of those 10-point tie-breakers and it’s a little bit different. He came back really strong and I was a little lucky with the net string at the end.

“He served unbelievably and he’s also a brilliant competitor. He always fights to the end. I did well to get through it.”

Berrettini vs Murray: match statistics Berrettini Match statistics Murray 31 Aces 10 1 Double errors 2 83% Win percentage 1st serve 72% 43% 2nd storage profit percentage 67% 1/5 Break points won 3/5 72 Total winners 40 59 Unforced errors 34 161 Total points won 166

With the roof closed due to the extreme heat, Murray was well on his game from the start, taking full advantage of a slow opening from Berrettini, known as one of the toughest competitors on the tour. He reached the Wimbledon final in 2021 and the semi-final here last year.

Murray confidently served out the opening set after a break in the second game and then made the perfect start to the second with another break, dipping a cross-court backhand in vintage fashion behind the helpless Berrettini.

By the time he broke again at the end of the second set, Berrettini looked utterly disheartened, but as with so many of Murray’s most memorable moments, the Scot would have to do it the hard way.

Had Murray converted two break points in the fourth game of the third set, he might have been off the field much sooner, but Berrettini held on and started playing much better from then on, knocking down aces and kicking his big forehand into gear. to take.

Most Australian Open (Open Era) men’s singles wins 1.Roger Federer 102 2. Novak Djokovic 82 3. Rafael Nadal 77 4.Stefan Edberg 56 5.Andy Murray50

The fourth set was decided in a thrilling tie-break, where Murray was inches from a match point before Berrettini, who had honed horribly on two set points, cleared himself to take it.

He also seemed to be in control of the decider, his serve untouchable as the pressure gradually mounted on Murray, but Berrettini missed his chance to seal victory after landing his meek volley into the net in the 10th game and the match on was off to a decisive tie-break. .

Murray was halfway through the 10 points required before Berrettini got on the scoreboard and although the Italian threatened to create a grandstand finish, Murray got his moment of fortune to take a stunning win.

The former world No. 1 spoke ahead of the game about how much better he felt about his game and fitness, and it was clear from the start that this was a different Murray than the player who has scrapped for wins since returning from a hip surgery in 2019.

Murray’s incredible five-set record The only time Andy Murray lost a Grand Slam match after winning the first two sets (139 matches with a 2-0 lead including Berrettini) was against David Nalbandian at Wimbledon in 2005.

Evans joins compatriots Murray and Raducanu in the second round

Dan Evans beat the heat and Argentina’s Facundo Bagnis to fight his way into the second round of the Australian Open





Danny Evans completed a four-set win over Argentina’s Facundo Bagnis after play was suspended due to extreme heat.

With temperatures in the mid-30s, the tournament’s heat stress scale, which also accounts for humidity and wind speed, reached five points just after 2pm, meaning play on the outside courts was halted.

The British No. 2 had taken nearly three hours to open up a two sets to one lead before play was halted.

He stepped up in the fourth with a break in the seventh game to serve out a 6-4 4-6 6-4 6-4 victory.

Evans suffered from the sun on his serve from one side and, asked why he wasn’t wearing a cap, said: “I’m pretty good in the heat, doesn’t bother me. I’ve just never worn a hat and I’m wearing one never like one Doesn’t feel nice Big ears I think.

“Obviously I was very unlucky. I was first (on the schedule), and there was the sun, and it was super bright. I was messing with the ball throw. That’s probably why I lost the second set.”

The temperature was already above 30 degrees when play started, and Evans wanted to repeat the result of the first round in 2017, when he defeated Bagnis in straight sets before reaching the fourth round.

The 32-year-old Argentine is ranked 91st and has never won a main draw match in Melbourne, so on paper this was a decent draw, but Evans got off to a poor start and dropped serve in his opening game.

Image:

Evans had just made the breakthrough by taking the third set when he was told the match would be abandoned due to the heat rule





He fought back well with a run of four games in a row, but Bagnis proved a tenacious competitor and although Evans recovered from 1-4 in the second set, a volley dumped into the tramlines saw the Argentine level.

It was close and tuck in the third before Evans took the advantage with a break for 4-3, taking the set before the organizers announced that the heat stress scale had reached five, the point at which continuing play outdoors is considered dangerous.

“I didn’t even know about the rule, to be honest,” Evans said. “I came back from the toilet and then the man said, ‘You go in’. I just knew it was hot. Once the wind stopped, it was terrible.”

Play finally resumed at 5pm and Evans sealed victory after three hours and 29 minutes to set up a second round match with the veteran Frenchman Jeremy Chardy.