Men’s volleyball sweeps Merrimack College on Road, 3-0





Next game: at Ball State University 1/20/2023 | 7 p.m. ET Jan. 20 (Fri) / 7:00 PM ET Bee Ball State University NORTH AND ACROSS, Mass. The Harvard men’s volleyball team won for the second time in as many attempts this season, beating Merrimack College 3-0 along the way. The Crimson’s 25-22, 25-14, 25-20 victory improved the record to 2-0 on the year. The Warriors, meanwhile, fell to 0-2. Harvard enjoyed a balanced offensive offense as four players finished with five or more kills starting with by Owen Fanning match-high-tying seven. Zak Berty and Quay McGovern added six kills apiece, while Trevor Schultz was credited with five. James Bardin served as Harvard’s connector, with a best 21 assists and six digs, the latter being the most tied of any player ( Logan Shepherd and Merrimack’s Miles Dewhirst). How it happened The night started with both teams trading points early on, with the hosts leading by a whopping three (8-5). Harvard received back-to-back kills from Schultz and an ace from Bardin to make the score 8-8. The set was later tied at 17-17, but after three consecutive runs from the Crimson, the visitors pulled away for the early 25-22 decision and 1-0 lead.

Merrimack opened the second set by taking a 3-1 lead, but Harvard persevered and eventually scored six consecutive points to jump out to a 10-7 lead. The Crimson maintained its tie en route to a 25-14 win, putting it on the brink of a sweep.

In the deciding third frame, Harvard was level with Merrimack, 3-3, but scored the next two points and never looked back. The Crimson held off the Warriors to lead 17-14, before extending his lead to six and settling for the resounding 25-22 victory. Harvard Highlights Harvard is 2-0 for the first time since 2013.

The Crimson has won its last four games which took place in the month of January.

Harvard had two different players lead the team in kills over the course of the first two games. Zak Berty led the Crimson with 13 kills over Sacred Heart on Friday before Needham native Fanning posted seven against the Warriors.

Bardin has a team-best 53 assists on the season after recording 21 with Merrimack.

The Crimson is now 1-0 all-time vs. the Warriors and will host on Wednesday, February 8. Next one Harvard continues its four-game road trip on Friday when it faces No. 6 Ball State in Muncie, Indiana. The first service is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

