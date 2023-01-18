Sports
Indigenous alumni play a symbolic moment that goes beyond hockey
ST. PAUL – The Clancy Richard Arena was graced with a night of fun and action on Saturday as the St. Paul Canadiens Alumni hosted the NHL Indigenous Alumni for a game that celebrated relationships and honored the spirit of reconciliation.
“It’s really about bringing people together in equality and balance and demonstrating that to the world,” Patrick Lamoureux, president of the St. Paul Canadiens Alumni Foundation, said during a break in the game on Saturday.
Lamoureux, who was part of the roster of the St. Paul Canadiens Alumni playing on the ice, explained that the event is also a small part of the alumni foundation’s “ongoing efforts for truth and reconciliation.”
“We happen to be able to share that through hockey, in the spirit of this great old Clancy Richard Arena and the spirit of the St. Paul Junior Canadiens with the rich history it has,” Lamoureux said. He called the event a “symbolic moment” beyond hockey and “beyond anything”.
Lamoureux also thanked the alumni’s key partners and thanked everyone who supported the event. Special thanks also went to the day’s honored guests – native NHL alumni and members of women’s national ice hockey teams.
“This is legendary and we want all fans, readers and listeners to understand that this is the beginning of many, many events that we will continue to plan as part of our alumni foundation,” said Lamoureux.
Armand Cardinal, a St. Paul Canadiens Alumni Foundation board member and assistant coach for Saturday’s game, said the event was a “great initiative” to improve relations between surrounding communities.
Speaking ahead of Saturday’s official puck drop, Cardinal talked about how the sport of hockey “brings communities together.” He also praised the foundation for doing something “unprecedented in the community”, noting that the events being planned are being done to “start positive things going forward”.
Jamie Lee Rattray, who won gold with Team Canada at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, was one of the professional athletes to take to the ice at Clancy Richard Arena. Rattray skated with the NHL Indigenous Alumni team on Saturday night and also had the opportunity to visit schools in Saddle Lake and Frog Lake on Friday to talk about her experience and journey.
“Maybe my story can help one person, and maybe they’ll see inspiration in it,” she said. “Everyone’s journey is different, and I think the cool thing about this is that you hear a lot of different stories.” She says she is hopeful that those stories will inspire youth.
When asked if she had a message she’d like to share with people who see her as an inspiration, she said it’s important to trust the process, “control your attitude” and “try your hardest.” work at whatever you do”. .”
“That’s something I’ve always valued in my life and my career, so if we can continue to inspire things like that for the youth, I think it’s really important,” she said.
Rattray credited the St. Paul Canadien Alumni Foundation for hosting the event and noted that she hopes to do similar events more often.
“I think it brings the community together, and hopefully we put on a good hockey game for them,” she said.
The Native Alumni game was followed by a regular season game between the current St. Paul Canadiens Junior B hockey team and the Onion Lake Border Chiefs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Prior to the game, the Métis Nation of Alberta awarded scholarships to local Jr. B players Noah Balmer and Jacob Leroux.
The final standings of the Jr. Saturday’s B game was 6-0 in favor of the home team. The Canadiens currently top the North Eastern Alberta Jr. BHockey League.
