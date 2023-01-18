Sports
The 20 best players in college softball for the 2023 season
Editor’s Note: The following was first published on D1 Softballand includes the top 100 players. You can subscribe to the site here.
With softball just around the corner, the D1 staff came together to rank the top 100 players heading into the 2023 season. The crew discussed the list with the goal of identifying the best and most valuable college softball players for the 2023 season.
Jocelyn Alo passed the torch to Tiare Jennings in multiple ways, including being our top player. It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Oklahoma, the two-time defending national champion, has the most players on the list with 10 and eight in the top 26. UCLA comes in second with six, including the only freshman on the list, Megan Grant.
SEC has the most players of any conference with 28 names, including Alabama’s Montana Fouts, Tennessee’s Kiki Milloy and Arkansas Hannah Gammill. The Pac-12 has 18, the Big 12 has 16, and the ACC has 12. The Big Ten has eight players, with Northwestern’s Danielle Williams as the conference’s top-ranked player.
The Sun Belt has four players, the most from a non-Power Five conference. All three players from American Athletic Conference Wichita State teammates Addison Barnard and Sydney McKinney and UCF’s Jada Cody can all be found in the top 20 players. Conference USA, the Summit League, the West Coast Conference, Mountain West, Big West, MAC, America East and Ohio Valley Conference are also all represented.
The softball era is reflected in our list, with only 29 players pitching in the top 100 compared to 71 position players.
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Position
|1
|Tiare Jennings
|Oklahoma
|2b
|2
|Kelly Maxwell
|Oklahoma state
|P
|3
|Addison Bernard
|Wichita state
|FROM
|4
|Grace Lyons
|Oklahoma
|SS
|5
|Baylee Klinger
|Washington
|3B
|6
|Cydney Sanders
|Oklahoma
|1B
|7
|Megan Pharaimo
|UCLA
|P
|8
|Kathryn Sandercock
|Florida state
|P
|9
|Jordan Bahl
|Oklahoma
|P
|10
|Montana Errors
|Alabama
|P
|11
|Danielle Williams
|Northwest
|P
|12
|Kiki Milloy
|Tennessee
|FROM
|13
|Hannah Gamill
|Arkansas
|3B
|14
|Jada Cody
|UCF
|UTL
|15
|Jayda Coleman
|Oklahoma
|FROM
|16
|Skylar Wallace
|Florida
|SS
|17
|Valerie Cagle
|Clemson
|P/UTL
|18
|Sydney McKinney
|Wichita state
|SS
|19
|Yanni Acua
|Arizona state
|FROM
|20
|Kinzie Hansen
|Oklahoma
|C
|
