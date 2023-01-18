Connect with us

Sports

The 20 best players in college softball for the 2023 season

 


Editor’s Note: The following was first published on D1 Softballand includes the top 100 players. You can subscribe to the site here.

With softball just around the corner, the D1 staff came together to rank the top 100 players heading into the 2023 season. The crew discussed the list with the goal of identifying the best and most valuable college softball players for the 2023 season.

Jocelyn Alo passed the torch to Tiare Jennings in multiple ways, including being our top player. It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Oklahoma, the two-time defending national champion, has the most players on the list with 10 and eight in the top 26. UCLA comes in second with six, including the only freshman on the list, Megan Grant.

FROSH: The 55 best freshmen we know heading into the 2023 college softball season

SEC has the most players of any conference with 28 names, including Alabama’s Montana Fouts, Tennessee’s Kiki Milloy and Arkansas Hannah Gammill. The Pac-12 has 18, the Big 12 has 16, and the ACC has 12. The Big Ten has eight players, with Northwestern’s Danielle Williams as the conference’s top-ranked player.

The Sun Belt has four players, the most from a non-Power Five conference. All three players from American Athletic Conference Wichita State teammates Addison Barnard and Sydney McKinney and UCF’s Jada Cody can all be found in the top 20 players. Conference USA, the Summit League, the West Coast Conference, Mountain West, Big West, MAC, America East and Ohio Valley Conference are also all represented.

The softball era is reflected in our list, with only 29 players pitching in the top 100 compared to 71 position players.

What would your list look like? Let us knowTwitter,InstagramandFacebook.

Rank Player School Position
1 Tiare Jennings Oklahoma 2b
2 Kelly Maxwell Oklahoma state P
3 Addison Bernard Wichita state FROM
4 Grace Lyons Oklahoma SS
5 Baylee Klinger Washington 3B
6 Cydney Sanders Oklahoma 1B
7 Megan Pharaimo UCLA P
8 Kathryn Sandercock Florida state P
9 Jordan Bahl Oklahoma P
10 Montana Errors Alabama P
11 Danielle Williams Northwest P
12 Kiki Milloy Tennessee FROM
13 Hannah Gamill Arkansas 3B
14 Jada Cody UCF UTL
15 Jayda Coleman Oklahoma FROM
16 Skylar Wallace Florida SS
17 Valerie Cagle Clemson P/UTL
18 Sydney McKinney Wichita state SS
19 Yanni Acua Arizona state FROM
20 Kinzie Hansen Oklahoma C

2023 College Softball Rankings: Preseason Top 25 of D1 Softball

Oklahoma, on the hunt for a three-peat, only tops the Top 25 preseason college softball rankings from the experts at D1 Softball.

READ MORE

The top 50 programs in college softball, ranked by D1 Softball

These are the elite programs in the sport, ranked by the experts at D1 Softball, and are based on consistent wins over the past decade and how each is positioned for the next five to 10 seasons.

READ MORE

The top 55 freshmen to know heading into the 2023 college softball season

D1softball.com takes a look at the top 55 freshmen to watch as we approach the 2023 college softball season.

READ MORE

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.ncaa.com/news/softball/article/2023-01-18/top-20-players-college-softball-2023-season

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: