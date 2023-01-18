NZ: 141-6(31) | IND VS NZ, 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Score And Updates: India Top As NZ 6 Goes Down In Chase | Cricket news

Team India will begin another three-match ODI series against 2019 50-over World Cup runners-up New Zealand at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday (January 18). India will try to win their 23rd bilateral ODI series at home since 2010. Rohit Sharmas’ side, who whitewashed Sri Lanka 3-0, will look to continue their winning streak against the Black Caps, who will be managed by Tom Latham in the absence of regular skipper Kane Williamson.

The Kiwis enter this series last week after a 2-1 run over the Babar Azam-led Pakistani side. Team India will have to make some changes as KL Rahul and Axar Patel will miss the ODI series as both are expected to get married soon.

Ishan Kishan is expected to replace KL Rahul as wicket-keeper in this series with KS Bharat as backup. Kishan will bat in the middle order, change from the opening slot where he shot the fastest ODI double century against Bangladesh last month.

Skipper Rohit and former Shubman Gill will continue to open the at bat with Virat Kohli, who scored two centuries in the final series expected to bat in number 3. It will be interesting to see if all-rounder Washington Sundar will come back to replace Axar Patel as an all-rounder.

Kuldeep Yadav should also maintain his place in the playing XI with some impressive performances in his last two ODI matches. In the pace bowling department, Mohammed Siraj should lead the charge with Mohammed Shami and Umran Malik alongside all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

