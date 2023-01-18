Tennis Australia bans Russian and Belarusian flags at Australian Open





Comment on this story Remark Tennis Australia banned Russian and Belarusian flags at the Australian Open after a Russian flag was displayed on court during a women’s first round match between Ukraine’s Kateryna Baindl and Russia’s Kamilla Rakhimova. Flags of Russia and Belarus are banned on the grounds of the Australian Open, the national governing body that organizes the Grand Slam event said in a statement Tuesday. Our initial policy was that fans could bring them in, but not use them to cause disruption. Yesterday we had an incident where a flag was placed on the track. The ban takes effect immediately. We will continue to work with the players and our fans to create the best possible environment to enjoy tennis. The Russian flag was displayed on a fence behind Court 14 in Melbourne Park as Baindl won the match in three sets. Later on Monday, Russian Daniil Medvedev was handed a Russian flag for his signature after his win over American Marcos Giron in straight sets. Players from Russia and Belarus can compete in the Australian Open, the first of the year’s four major tournaments, but not under their country’s name or flag. That practice has been common since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February. Of the Grand Slams, only Wimbledon banned players from Russia and Belarus from competing together, leading to the men’s and women’s professional tours to strip the tournament of its world ranking points. No hard feelings, because Novak Djokovic is back at the Australian Open Vasyl Myroshnychenko, Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia and New Zealand said in a social media post Monday that he strongly condemned the display of the flag and called on Tennis Australia to enforce the tournament’s neutral flag policy. Ukrainian fans told the Age, an Australian newspaper, that they called police and security because they believed Russian supporters were intimidating Baindl. This is very unsafe. The war is on, one fan told the newspaper. It’s a small court. The boys were very close to the players. So there was an element of what I felt was harassment. One of the Russian boosters told the Age that they were only showing support for Rakhimova, who only had her mother in her supporter box. People may take that as off-putting, but we were just your regular supporters, said Eugene Routman, a 36-year-old fan who wore a Mother Russia T-shirt depicting a shirtless Vladimir Putin with devil horns on horseback. There was no mockery or disrespect. Routman, who said he was born in Moscow but moved to Australia when he was five, added: sport has nothing to do with politics and politics should have nothing to do with sport. It’s a tennis game. You punish the tennis players who are probably against the war, but they can’t talk because Russia is not a democracy. Jancinta Allen, Acting Premier of Melbourne’s Victorian State Government, praised Tennis Australia’s decision. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is abhorrent, she said, according to the BBC. It violates international human rights obligations. It is powered and supported by Belarus. [This] sends a very, very clear signal that human rights are important, whether in sport or more broadly in our community. Aryna Sabalenka, a three-time Grand Slam semifinalist from Belarus, told reporters that while she prefers to keep politics and sports separate, she understands Tennis Australia’s decision. If everyone feels better that way, then it’s good, said Sabalenka, the tournament’s fifth seed. I have zero control over it. What can I say? They did. Okay. No flags? No flags.

