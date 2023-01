Decisive action saves hockey player after skating accident – NBC Connecticut

Earlier this month, a West Point hockey player suffered a serious injury after being injured with a skate during a game at Sacred Heart University. It was a quick action by an athletic trainer that saved his life. How do you thank someone for saving your life? It’s pretty hard, said Eric Huss, a junior at the US Military Academy. On January 5, Army hockey battled Sacred Heart when junior Huss had to fight for his life due to a laceration in his skate. I was bleeding all over the ice and at that point I thought, ‘Well, it’s not coming out of my mouth, I don’t know what’s going on,’ and as soon as I sat on the couch, Rachel was already there, Huss. said. Rachel Leahy, an athletic trainer at West Point and a Quinnipiac graduate, said the moment was all a blur. It was time to go, Leahy said. I just went through my steps to make sure we had accurate vitals on him and that he was conscious and comfortable. Leahy stayed with Huss from the ice to St. Vincent’s Medical Center and applied life-saving measures to stop the bleeding. The main life-threatening injury he had was an injury to his facial artery, which we were able to clamp and tie off at both ends, said Dr. Matthew Carson, MD, a trauma surgeon at St. Vincents.

Submitted photo Eric Huss, junior at West Point University. Moments like this during athletics emphasize how important it is to always have a plan. “I just run through a simulation in my head every day just in case,” Leahy said. If it happened right now, what would I do? Where is my equipment, where are my towels, do I have gloves on hand ? Leahy’s decisive performance ultimately saved his life. Carson said there are programs available for the general public to stay prepared, such as Stop the bleeding. If they witness an injury like this or other injuries, just do what you can to stop the bleeding, which is clearly what Rachel could do for him,” Carson said. Awareness about these incidents has only increased since last winter, when Connecticut lost one of its own to an on-ice accident, forcing other rinks to stay prepared. We installed Stop the Bleed kits right at our scorer’s table for instant access, said Peter Montesano, facility manager at Veterans Memorial Skating Rink in West Hartford. We have a second backup in our AED cabinet in case we need it. Neck guards are an ongoing discussion in Connecticut as another means of prevention. They are required by CIAC schools, but not all schools in the state. Huss said if he goes back on the ice with the military, he will do so with a neck guard.

