Sports
Afghanistan’s cricket team is under fire as players face the Taliban who say ‘politics’ shouldn’t stop the sport
For decades, Afghanistan has been portrayed to the world largely through bleak accounts of daily bombings, mass causes, political unrest and humanitarian crises. Perhaps cricket has been the only real success story. The second most popular sport in the world has long been a national pastime in Afghanistan and, through decades of struggle, has given the Afghan people a way to see their country shine on the global stage.
Now, as a result of their draconian human rights policies, the country’s Taliban leaders seem poised to deprive the Afghan people of even that last stronghold of joy.
Afghanistan’s national cricket team was formed after the US-led invasion in 2001, and the team quickly grew into serious contenders in men’s international championships. But since the Taliban took back the country in the summer of 2021, the team has faced some serious setbacks.
In solidarity with Afghan women and girls who do given that virtually all of their basic human rights have been abolished under the Taliban, Australia’s National Cricket Association announced last week that it would not play Afghanistan in a pre-scheduled series of one-day matches in March.
Cricket Australia said it made the decision because of the “recent announcement by the Taliban restricting the freedoms of women and girls in Afghanistan”, adding it was “committed to growing the game for women and men around the world also in Afghanistan.”
On Monday, Human Rights Watch called on the International Cricket Council to suspend the Afghan Cricket Board over the Taliban’s regressive and anti-women policies.
Minky Worden, director of global initiatives for HRW, said the ICC should “suspend Taliban-led Afghanistan from ICC membership and from participating in international cricket until women and girls can once again participate in education and sport in the country.”
In December, the Taliban banned women from working for a wide range of organizations and attending universities, sparking global condemnation.
It’s not politics, “it’s their life.”
Afghanistan cricket fans and national team players have launched a social media campaign using the hashtag #StopPoliticsinCricket.
Rashid Khan, Afghanistan’s first global cricket superstar, denounced Cricket Australia’s withdrawal from the game and threatened to withdraw from Australia’s Big Bash League.
“If playing with Afghanistan is so uncomfortable for Australia then I wouldn’t want to make anyone uncomfortable with my presence in the BBL,” Rashid said on Twitter.
“Fans and residents of Afghanistan who have suffered greatly from conflict over the past 42 years do not want politics brought into the sport,” another member of the national team, Hashmat Shahidi, added on Twitter.
But for countless Afghan women and girls, it’s not politics, it’s a struggle to be recognized as human beings equal to their male relatives, colleagues, and fellow students.
Samea Shanori, who lives in the US, responded to Shahidi and the “StopPoliticsinCricket” campaign with a tweet saying, “The basic human rights of girls and women in Afghanistan are not politics. It’s their life.”
The players and board members of the national cricket team have met and taken photos with Taliban leaders, including the head of the infamous Haqqani network, on several occasions.
Sirajuddin Haqqani is the current acting interior minister under the Taliban regime. The FBI has offered $10 million to anyone who can provide information leading to his arrest.
The US says its Haqqani network was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Afghans and dozens of US troops, many of them in suicide bombings, across Afghanistan during the two-decade-long war.
Meetings with such figures has eroded support for even Afghanistan’s most beloved cricketers.
“If women’s existence is banned in Afghanistan, you should be too. Why does your cricket matter if women can’t learn, move, work, under the Taliban?” asked Zubaida Akbar, an Afghan human rights lawyer. “Instead of taking a picture with Haqqanis, you could have used your vote to stand up for the rights of half the population.”
