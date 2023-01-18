Tennis great Chris Evert announces she is cancer free





Almost exactly a year after tennis legend Chris Evert announced she had stage 1C ovarian cancer, the 18-time Grand Slam champion shared on Tuesday that she is cancer-free. In a piece she wrote for ESPN Evert, published Tuesday, described her late sister’s cancer journey and how it affected her own experience. Evert was able to discover her cancer early on thanks to the genetic map left behind by her sister Jeanne. Doctors were able to discover that Evert had the BRCA-1 variant, which her sister also had. Six rounds of chemotherapy later, Evert no longer has ovarian cancer. “Today I am cancer-free and there is a 90% chance that the ovarian cancer will never come back,” said Evert. Evert noted that those with the BRCA-1 variant also have a higher risk of breast cancer, prostate cancer and pancreatic cancer. Having already had a hysterectomy, Evert then underwent a double mastectomy to reduce her risk of breast cancer. The ESPN analyst said she needs one more surgery. “Fortunately, the report came back clean and clear and my risk of developing breast cancer has been reduced by more than 90%,” said Evert. Evert said the reason she wrote this detailed piece about her experience is so that others can learn more information to potentially save their lives, as her sister’s journey did for her. “As relieved as I will be to get to the other side of this, I will always have a heavy heart,” said Evert. “I will never heal from the loss of Jeanne, and I will never take for granted the gift she gave me in the process. My sister’s journey saved my life, and I hope that by sharing mine I can save someone else’s.” Evert currently works as an ESPN analyst for this year’s coverage of the 2023 Australian Open.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/tennis/2023/01/17/chris-evert-announces-cancer-free-tennis-espn The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos