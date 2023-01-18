



The Ron DeSantis administration celebrated the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Holiday Weekend Appropriately for Florida Governor: Whining About Diversity Efforts. It may have flown under your radar as you prepare for a long weekend, but on Friday, DeSanti’s office targeted a new culprit in the anti-white culture war: the National Hockey League. No seriously. DeSantis’ office was made aware of a diversity program the NHL is conducting to attract working talent from outside the workforce, which is disproportionately white and male. DeSantis press secretary Bryan Griffin said the upcoming Pathway to Hockey Summit, which will take place Feb. 2 in Fort Lauderdale during the NHL’s All-Star Game festivities, amounts to discrimination. DeSanti’s office targeted a new culprit in the anti-white culture war: the National Hockey League. Why? Because the NHL, in a LinkedIn post, specifically marketed the event to people who are female, veteran, black, Asian, Pacific Islander, Hispanic, Latino, Indigenous, LGBTQ, or disabled. Discrimination of any kind is not welcome in the state of Florida, and we do not adhere to the waking notion that discrimination should be overlooked when applied in a politically popular manner or against a politically unpopular demographic, Griffin said in a statement released Friday. He added: We fight all discrimination in our schools and workplaces, and we will fight it in publicly accessible meeting or activity places. That reports Fox Newsthe NHL removed its post from LinkedIn on Friday night, with a league spokesperson saying the Pathway to Hockey Summit is open to anyone 18 and older. The NHL has since published a new message about the event. Griffin’s statement is a tortured way of saying that DeSantis is behind civilian white dudes, who are not included in the NHL’s diversity efforts for a seemingly obvious reason. Last fall, the NHL released its first report on diversity and inclusion, which found that the workforce, excluding players, is about 84% white and over 61% male. The report found that 93% of NHL staff identify as heterosexual or heterosexual, indicating a severe lack of LGBTQ representation. But the DeSantis press secretary’s response reflects the governor’s belief that efforts to thwart discrimination are themselves discriminatory. DeSantis is determined to hammer Florida into a right-wing dystopia, no matter how unpopular the policy. Griffin is right about one thing: His boss has portrayed diversity efforts or mere inequality discussions as illegitimate, whether they take place in the classroom or the boardroom. The governor’s obsession with targeting Disney because of the company’s support of LGBTQ people is a good example of this. That said, I should note: We have evidence that this tactic is very unpopular with voters. A morning consultation bearing released this month found that more than 70% of people who voted in the midterm elections don’t think politicians should penalize companies that speak out against discrimination. But DeSantis is determined to hammer Florida into a right-wing dystopia, no matter how unpopular the policy. And he is willing to undermine any right or routine that it takes.

