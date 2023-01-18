Ranji Trophy: Ignored for Aus testing, Sarfaraz still achieves a ton

IMAGE: Mumbai’s Sarfaraz Khan reacts after scoring a hundred on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy Group B match against Delhi, at the Ferozshah Kotla ground in New Delhi, on Tuesday. Photo: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI

Sitting atop a pile of runs, Sarfaraz Khan was a shattered man after failing to break into the Indian team for the upcoming Test series against Australia.

However, not one to give up, the Mumbai run machine sent another reminder to the national selectors on Tuesday, hitting his third century in the running edition of Ranji Trophy to extend his amazing run in the Indian domestic circuit.

Mumbai’s ability to post 293 before being knocked out on the first day of their Group B match against traditional rivals Delhi was largely due to the 25-year-old’s 125 off 155 balls at the Ferozshah Kotla ground.

The innings came at the right time, coming barely days after his disqualification for the high-profile four-game series against a formidable Australian team. The prolific batsman not to be chosen for the Indian team has been the subject of intense debate over the past two days.

When his team needed him most, he responded to the call and scored one of his key hits with a nudge for a single.

Sarfaraz then removed his helmet, did the trademark thigh-five celebration, and gestured to his teammates on the boundary line.

In return, his teammates stood up and paid a standing ovation as head coach Amol Muzumdar tipped his hat to the batter.

It came as no surprise that his younger brother, Musheer Khan, was the most ecstatic in the Mumbai camp.

It was not an easy outing, as Sarfaraz came batting with his team 62 for 3, replacing his 17-year-old brother. He then saw skipper Ajinkya Rahane make his way back to the dressing room after being sacked by medium pacer Pranshu Vijayran as Mumbai was reduced to 66 for 4.

Wicket-keeper Prasad Pawar (25) got out after a start, clearing the way for a sixth wicket score of 144 runs between Sarfaraz and Shams Mulani (39).

In-form opener Prithvi Shaw was Mumbai’s second-highest scorer, with a trademark 35-ball 40.

Vijayran (4 for 66) was the most successful bowler on the day for Delhi, while there were two wickets apiece for Harshit Rana and Yogesh Sharma.

Left arm spinner Yogesh was unlucky not to get Sarfaraz’s main wicket as ‘keeper Anuj Rawat missed a punch from his bowling long before the batsman reached his hundred.

In the last two Ranji Trophy seasons, Sarfaraz has amassed 1,910 runs in just 12 matches, averaging 136.42. He scored seven centuries in 18 innings, and also 11 fifties.

Since 2019, the Mumbai batsman has scored 2,289 runs in 22 innings, averaging 134.64, with nine hundred, five fifty, two double hundred and a triple ton.

Short scores:

In New Delhi: Mumbai 293 all out in 79.2 overs (Sarfaraz Khan 125, Prithvi Shaw 40; Pranshu Vijayran 4/66) vs Delhi.

At Rajkot: Andrew 256/5 in 90 overs (Ricky Bhui 80; Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 3/80) vs Saurashtra.

In Chennai: Tamil Nadu 386/4 in 90 overs (Narayan Jagadeesan 125, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 99 at bat, Baba Indrajith 77, Vijay Shankar 53 at bat) vs Assam.

in Poona: Maharashtra 353/5 in 85 overs (Naushad Shaikh 145; Kedar Jadhav 71, Assay Palkar 61 at bat; Kartikeya Kak 3/76) vs Hyderabad.

Anustup’s undefeated ton gives Bengal a solid start

Rohtak: Veteran Bangladeshi batsman Anustup Majumdar scored an unbeaten 137 – his 12th first-class century – as the visitors got off to a strong start in their Ranji Trophy Group A match against Haryana.

With Bengal in a prime position to make it to the Ranji quarter-finals – leading the group by 25 points – 38-year-old Majumdar gave them a solid start and led them to 335 for 6 on Day 1 of the match at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium at Lahli.

Abhimanyu Easwaran (57) and wicket-keeper Abhishek Porel (49) were the other key contributors for Bengal, scoring at a healthy pace of 3.72 runs per over.

Harshal Patel was the most successful Haryana bowler, taking three wickets for 60 runs in his 18 overs, even as the hosts used seven bowlers to limit Bengal without much success.

Anustup’s shot came off just 193 balls, with a hit rate of nearly 71, as he occasionally picked up loose deliveries to send them to the boundary ropes.

The veteran of 75 first-class matches has scored 14 boundaries so far and if he continues in the same vein on Wednesday, he could surpass a personal milestone – his highest first-class score of 159.

Earlier it wasn’t a dream start for Bengal – they were 72 for 2 – but once Easwaran got going and the team passed the century mark, things were smooth sailing with Anustup going after the bowlers.

At stumps, Anustup and Pradipta Pramanik (23) stood at the crease.

Haryana, on the other hand, will try to break the partnership quickly on Wednesday and ensure that the visitors are bundled for a total of less than 400.

The season has not gone the way the home team has, with the team, led by Indian white-ball cricketer Harshal Patel, having only one win to date. Haryana is currently fifth with 12 points.

Short scores:

At Rohtak: Bengal 335 for 6 in 90 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 57, Anustup Majumdar hits 137; Abishek Porel 49; Harshal Patel 3/60) vs Haryana.

At Dehradun: Baroda 86 in 35.3 overs (Deepak Dhapola 2/28, Agrim Tiwari 5/40, Abhay Negi 2/14) vs Uttarakhand 74 for 4 in 32 overs (Aditya Tare hits 26; Babashafi Pathan 2/11).

At Nadaun: Himachal Pradesh 285 for 6 in 90 overs (Ankit Kalsi hits 116, Nikhil Gangta 41, Rishi Dhawan 40, Mayank Dagar hits 53) vs Nagaland.

At Meerut: Odisha 222 for 5 in 82 overs (Shantanu Mishra hit 107, Rajesh Dhuper 62, Abhishek Raut hit 43) vs Uttar Pradesh.

Tejas Patel, Gaja shine as Gujarat takes a big lead

Nagpur: Gujarat took charge of their Ranji Trophy Group D match against Vidarbha by securing a 114 point lead on Day 1.

Having bowled out Vidarbha for 74, Gujarat answered 188 for 5 at the end of the game after medium pacers Tejas Patel (5 for 19) and Chintan Gaja (5 for 31) combined brilliantly to bundle the host team.

Vidarbha elected to bat after skipper Akshay Wadkar won the toss and lost to veteran Faiz Fazal (0) in the fourth over, when Patel trapped left-handed batter LBW.

The home team’s batters appeared at sea despite some sharp bowling by Patel and Gaja. Barring opener Sanjay Ramaswamy (33, 61 balls, 5 fours), none of the others showed struggle. Wickets continued to pile up as Patel and Gaja wreaked havoc.

Sanjay Ramaswamy held up one end. Five batters were ejected for naught as Gujarat dominated the first session. The host fell to 25 for 5 before Ramaswamy and Jitesh Sharma (10) stopped the rot for a while and the Patel-Gaja duo endured 12 overs.

Once Ramaswamy was trapped LBW by Gaja with a score of 61, the other four wickets fell for the addition of just 13 runs.

Like their opponents, Gujarat also did not start well when opener Priyesh Patel was scalped by Aditya Sarwate (3/50).

Lead-off batsman Aarya Desai (88) and Bhargav Merai (40) came together for a solid 117 runs for the second wicket to put Gujarat on course for a good run.

Sarwate struck to remove Merai and Desai before Vidarbha got two more wickets. However, Gujarat, with contributions from skipper Het Patel (14 at bat) and the others, made sure that the lead grew.

At Mohali, Punjab rode on barrels of Anmolpreet Singh (124) and Nehal Wadhera (123 at bat) to score 302 for five on stumps against defending champion Madhya Pradesh on the opening day.

Short scores:

And Nagpur: Vidarbha 74 all out in 30.3 overs (SR Ramaswamy 33, Tejas Patel 5/19, Chintan Gaja 5/31) vs Gujarat 188 for 5 in 54 overs (Aarya Desai 88, BH Merai 40, AA Sarvate 3/50).

At Mohali: punjab 302 for 5 in 90 overs (Anmolpreet Singh 124 (207 balls, 12×4), Nehal Wadhera 123 batting (243 balls, 9×4, 1×6) vs Madhya Pradesh.

At Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir 52 for no loss in 24 overs (Abhinav Puri 29 at bat) vs tripura.

At Chandigarh: Railways 327 for 8 in 88 overs (Vivek Singh 108 (215 balls, 12×4, 1×6), Upendra Yadav 113 (138 balls, 12×4, 1×6), Karn Sharma 30, Sandeep Sharma 5/87) vs Chandigarh.

Sachin Baby’s ton helps Kerala recover vs Karnataka

Thiruvananthapuram: Skipper Sachin Baby led from the front with an excellent 116 as Kerala recovered from 6 for 3 to finish Day 1 of their Ranji Trophy Group C match against Karnataka with 224 for 6.

Kerala opted to bat after winning the coin toss and ran into trouble after losing lead-off hitter Rahul P for a duck.

Rohan Prem (0) and opener Rohan S Kunnummal (5) were sent off by V Vyshak and Koushik respectively as the home side fell to 6 for 3.

Baby fought back for Kerala in the company of Vathsal Govind (46, 116 balls, 6 fours) as the duo added 120 runs in just over 40 overs.

However, the left-handed Baby did not miss the scoring opportunities that came his way. He hit 12 fours to keep Kerala in the hunt as he registered his third of the current Ranji season.

Once the partnership between Baby and Vathsal was ended by medium pacer Koushik (4/36), Karnataka removed Salman Nizar (0) for the addition of two more runs. Akshay Chandran (17) batted calmly to help the captain add 46 runs for the sixth wicket before falling to leg spinner Shreyas Gopal (1/25).

All-rounder Jalaj Saxena, a hugely experienced campaigner, came in on the fall of Chandran’s wicket and ensured that the team suffered no further setbacks.

He was 31 not out at stumps as Kerala moved to 224 for 6 in 90 overs at the end of the game after adding 50 runs with Baby.

Short scores:

At Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala 224 for 6 in 90 overs (Sachin Baby 116 at bat, Jalaj Saxena 31 at bat, Vathsal Govind 46, V Koushik 4/36) vs Karnataka.

In Pondicherry: Pondicherry 217 for 7 in 87.2 overs (KB Arun Karthick 68, Paras K Dogra 68, Aravind K 31, Ashish Kumar 3/34) vs Jharkhand.

In New Delhi: Services 175 all out in 59.2 overs (Pulkit Nagar 52, LS Kumar 32, Vijesh Prabhudesai 3/39) vs Goa 36 for 1 in 18 overs.

In Jodhpur: Rajasthan 330 for 8 in 85 overs (Samarpit Joshi 123 (181 balls, 11×4, 2×6), Mahipal Lomror 47, MJ Suthar 45 batting, SS Dhiwan 41, Karan Lamba 30, Vasudev Bareth 3/61) vs Chhattisgarh.