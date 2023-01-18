These college football players will replace top stars who left early for the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft process is in full swing as this week was the deadline for draft-eligible underclassmen to declare their comings and goings, with Monday being the last date to file the paperwork. There is now a 72-hour period for review before final league approval expires on Friday.

Some of the announcements came as no surprise to fans and probably their coaches as well, but there was some drama surrounding a few big stars leading up to Monday’s deadline. But now that these players – all at least three years out of high school and still eligible for college – have decided to move on to the next level, we here on the college football side will turn the page to the next wave of stars come up to fill their shoes.

With plenty to learn before the 2023 season kicks off, including another post-spring training transfer window, these are just projections for how some of the top players in college football will be replaced in formal schooling. But these are undeniably key names to know on your way to spring practice; if anything, they will be carried with the expectation of taking on more responsibility with the absence of first-round NFL Draft talent in their respective position rooms.

Replacement — Ty Simpson or Jalen Milroe: When 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young was injured during the 2022 season, it was Milroe who was tapped to lead the offense. The former four-star contender was able to effectively utilize his size and athleticism, but the offense looked very different in terms of the passing attack. With Young below center, Alabama threw the ball about 31 times per game. When Milroe played the entire game against Texas A&M, the Crimson Tide threw the ball just 19 times and registered 51 rushing attempts. Milroe’s pass rates over the season as a whole (58.5% completion percentage, five touchdowns to three interceptions) have left this league open even as he heads into 2023 with more experience than Ty Simpson. It’s been a while since we’ve had a classic Nick Saban quarterback league, but with Milroe’s experience going up against Simpson’s five-star pedigree, there’s plenty of intrigue in Tuscaloosa. Also of interest here are potential changes in the offensive or offensive staff, and how those changes may affect the quarterback best suited to accomplish the purpose of the Alabama offense in the post-Bryce Young era.

Alabama L. B. Will Anderson

Replacement–Dallas Turner: Turner flashed his way to Freshman All-American honors during his freshman season, and in 2022, the former five-star continued to add impressive performances to his resume en route to what should be a breakthrough year three in 2023. Turner tied for second on the team in sacks (4.0 for -18 yards) and finished fourth in tackles for loss (8.0 for -29 yards), regularly beating blocks and making his presence known in the backfield. A pass-rushing specialist who also showed his athleticism with a scoop-and-score against Tennessee, Turner will be one of the best defensive players in the sport heading into 2023.

Replacement — Jack Miller or Graham Mertz: Things have become unpredictable for Florida as a quarterback in recent months. First, backup Jalen Kitna was kicked off the team following an arrest on child pornography charges, then Anthony Richardson’s decision to not only enter the NFL Draft but opt ​​out of the bowl game, the Gators left with former Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller — the third string option on the depth chart — as the last man standing for quarterback duties. Miller, who also missed several key plays on that offense, passed 13-of-22 for 180 yards against Oregon State in a 30-3 Gators loss. Knowing it had to build its depth at the quarterback position, Florida dove into the transfer portal, eventually getting a commitment from Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz. It was thought that Miller and Mertz would be joined by blue-chip quarterback Jaden Rashada, but with Rashada’s commitment and entry up for grabs, it seems the two former Big Ten signal callers are the best options for Billy Napier heading into year 2 in Gainesville. .

Replacement — Bear Alexander: The 6-3, 305-pound freshman has more experienced players ahead of him on the depth chart, but when it comes to projecting the next star from the inside of Georgia’s defensive line, it’s impossible to beat Alexander’s ceiling. to ignore. He missed spring training to recover from a shoulder injury, but saw action in 12 of Georgia’s 15 games at the national championships. Due to the high level of talent and competition along the defensive line, Alexander may not even be a full-time starting player next season; Carter was also listed as a backup during his sophomore season in 2021. But the big number 99 is the player to watch as the two-time national champions embark on their quest for a three-peat in the fall.

Replacement – Kamari Lassiter or Nyland Green: We wanted to highlight two players here because either one could make a big jump in 2023, and the idea of ​​really “replacing” Ringo could have just as much to do with how Georgia wants to set up its secondary depending on the opponent. Kirby Smart’s staff lists his defense with a left cornerback, which was Ringo, and a right cornerback, which was Lassiter. An all-season starter, Lassiter saw plenty of action from quarterbacks who wouldn’t pitch to Ringo and played especially well against both Tennessee and TCU in the national title game. Whether Georgia wants to move him to the other side of the defense is yet to be determined, but he will be the next cornerback to catch the eye of the NFL. Ringo’s back-up left corner in 2022 was Green, a former four-star talent from Covington, Georgia, heading into his third year with the program. Green featured in 10 of Georgia’s 15 games, both as a reserve defensive back and on special teams.

Replacement — Amarius Mims: This may be the easiest to call because Georgia has already identified Mims as the best tackle option behind both starters Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon. Mims saw the field regularly in 2022, and now it’s time for the former five-star to emerge as the next Georgia star in line for NFL Draft attention. It will be well-deserved attention for a player who entered his name on the transfer portal in April 2022 after making just six appearances during his first season and spending the spring behind Jones and McClendon. He did not play in the Bulldogs’ spring game and even made an official visit to explore other options, but ultimately removed his name from the portal and committed to 2022 and beyond with Georgia.

Replacement — Mitchell Evans and Jayden Thomas: Mayer carried so much weight in Notre Dame’s offense that replacing him won’t be possible with just one player, or in this case, just one position. Mitchell Evans is a contender to take over the tight finishing position, and he’s going into the offseason with some momentum following the game-winning touchdown against South Carolina in the Gator Bowl. Wide receiver Jayden Thomas is another name to watch. With Notre Dame looking to surround its quarterback with pass-catching options, Thomas, who played in all 13 games (seven starts) this season, could be an effective weapon in the middle of the field where Mayer did so much damage in his career. . The Gator Bowl provides another nice piece of information here, as with Mayer’s logout, we saw Thomas record five receptions on the season and have his second-best game for receiving yards (66) in the win.

Replacement — Kyle McCord: A two-year backup to Stroud, McCord has developed into Ryan Day’s offense in hopes that this opportunity would present itself in the near future. McCord, a five-star contender coming out of high school, signed up in early 2021, but has played in just 12 games with one career start over the past two seasons. Now it’s time for McCord to take the reins and live up to that five-star projection, at the helm of an attack that still boasts one of the best wide reception areas in the country with Marvin Harrison Jr. .

Replacement — Kalen King: The Nittany Lions’ 2023 hype train was jam-packed with fuel after Penn State’s Rose Bowl win over Utah, but the roster turnover in the defensive backfield is a storyline worth following as we follow expectations for Penn State estimate season. Porter was a superstar this year, so his exit to the NFL Draft came as no surprise, but the secondary has also lost some contributors to the transfer portal. All of that increases the need for King to play at the elite level, and the good news for Penn State is that he should be up to the task. King was an All-Big Ten selection by the coaches and media after a season that included finishing third in the nation in pass breakups (18) and being named the game’s defensive player twice by the coaching staff.

Replacement — Bru McCoy: With Tennessee losing both Biletnikoff Award winner Jalin Hyatt and former All-SEC standout Cedric Tillman, there are plenty of receptions available for McCoy to build his own NFL Draft highlight reel in 2023. A former five-star contender who is coming out of high school , McCoy originally enrolled at USC before spending a spring in Texas and then returning to his home state of California for a three-year career with the Trojans, appearing in 17 games with 14 starts. He transferred to Tennessee in May 2022 and was a solid and consistent weapon in the Vols’ powerful passing offense, finishing second on the team in receptions (52) and yards (667) receiving with four touchdowns. The 6-3, 220-pound wideout is a matchup problem for the opposing defense, and with more goals coming his way in 2023, he should see a rise in the sport’s wide receiver ranks.

Replacement — Cedric Baxter: The loss of Robinson is huge for the Texas offense, so replacing him will really be a team effort as the responsibility shifts to other contributors and incoming stars. We’ve decided to put a spotlight on this incoming star not because he’ll be taking over all of Robinson’s duties, but because Steve Sarkisian sounds excited about what he can add to the attack in terms of immediate impact. As a freshman, Robinson emerged as a star late in the year, starting the final six games of the season. We could see a similar situation for Baxter, a five-star consensus from Orlando, who has been ranked No. 2 in the 2023 cycle by 247Sports. Andrew Ivins, 247Sports’ national recruiting analyst, has compared Baxter to Joe Mixon, and noted that even heading into his senior season of high school, he physically already “looked” to be a next level difference maker. With both Robinson and Roschon Johnson heading into the NFL Draft, Texas restarts heading into 2023. Jonathan Brooks, a redshirt sophomore, and Jaydon Blue will have an experience advantage in the battle for snaps, but keep an eye on Baxter as the season unfolds in Austin.