Arthur Ashe: How the former Australian Open champion influenced Nigerian tennis

Ashe was the reigning Wimbledon singles champion at the time of the attempted coup during his 1976 visit to Nigeria

In February 1976, Arthur Ashe – a three-time Grand Slam singles champion, including the 1970 Australian Open – and some of his contemporaries left for Nigeria in high spirits to compete in the Lagos Tennis Classic.

A week later, they were forced at gunpoint from the court – and soon they fled the country for their lives.

Ashe was the most famous member of the group who flew to Africa for the Lagos-based round of the World Championship of Tennis (WCT), which had a $60,000 prize pool courtesy of business magnate Olatunji Ajisomo Alabi – popularly known as Lord Rumens.

Ashe was the reigning singles champion at Wimbledon, but also on the trip were Tom Okker, Dick Crealy, Jeff Borowiak and Brian Fairlie.

The grand claim of the tournament at the time was that it was the first of its kind in black Africa.

Coincidentally, Brazilian soccer icon Pele was also in Nigeria in February for a Pepsi-sponsored ambassador tour.

The director of Nigeria’s International Tennis Academy, Godwin Kienka, remembers it as a great moment for sports enthusiasts in the country.

“Arthur Ashe was as famous as Pele in football. It was beneficial,” he recalled.

“Coincidentally, there were two great sportsmen in the country at the same time.”

Forced out of court

The assassination of General Murtala Mohammed triggered the crisis that unfolded

The tournament at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club (LLTC) had run smoothly until Friday, February 13, the fourth day of the Open.

That was the day General Murtala Mohammed, the Nigerian head of state, was assassinated on his way to work in Lagos as part of a military coup attempt.

Nevertheless, the organizers of the tournament – led by John McDonald, international director of the WCT – pushed for the tournament to go ahead despite the chaos that had begun to engulf the country.

WHO WAS ARTHUR ASHE? Started playing tennis at the age of six

First black player selected for the United States Davis Cup team, winning four titles

Only black man ever to win the singles titles at the US Open (1968), Australian Open (1970) and Wimbledon (1975)

Also won Grand Slam doubles titles at the French Open (1971) and Australian Open (1977)

Retired in 1980

Supposedly contracted HIV from a blood transfusion he received in 1983 during heart bypass surgery

Died of AIDS-related pneumonia in 1993

Games resumed on Sunday, February 15, with four Americans – Dick Stockton, Bob Lutz, Ashe and Borowiak – in the quarterfinals.

A day later, the LLTC was packed with spectators on center court who excitedly settled down to watch Ashe play his semi-final against Borowiak.

But just as it started, five men marched onto the field and stopped playing.

“Arthur Ashe was actually playing a game when the army boys – angry about the coup and Murtala Mohammed’s murder – came,” Kienka recalled as she picked up the story.

“And they said, ‘What are you doing here?'”

According to Kienka, Ashe and Borowiak raised their hands in a surrender gesture. They were told “get out of here” and then “they led [Ashe] away with a gun.”

As events unfolded, the packed crowd also began to flee, running from the stadium into the street.

Kienka told BBC Sport Africa how Ashe entered the locker room where the tournament director was hiding. From there, they ran into the crowd until they found a taxi sent by the US Embassy to pick them up.

“When they got into traffic, the car couldn’t move,” he added.

“They got out and started running to the embassy. They just found the next plane out of the country.

“They couldn’t have continued, it was too traumatic for them.”

A legacy in Lagos

Nigeria now has a permanent place on the tennis calendar in the form of the Lagos Open – played at the same venue where Ashe had to flee

Ashe had been pivotal in the WCT’s decision to bring the event to Lagos in the first place; he had previously visited Nigeria in 1970 with fellow American tennis star Stan Smith as part of a US State Department goodwill tour.

Despite the way it ended, Nigerian Tennis Federation President Ifedayo Akindoju thinks the impact of Ashe’s visit cannot be underestimated.

“Arthur Ashe brought two things with him: he came to Nigeria to play tennis and gave the Nigerians the confidence that they can excel in this game as well,” he said.

“We didn’t have to travel to the US, we didn’t have to travel to the UK – tennis was right under our noses here in Lagos. We saw the same game being played with the same racket we’re holding.

“Secondly, not long after that, we had a lot of Nigerians — up until the early 1980s — going as far as playing in the Grand Slams.”

Nigeria has never had a Grand Slam champion, but Kienka says Ashe’s momentous visit brought national success.

“The young boys who were ball boys and officials at the tournament are still talking about it,” said the ITA director.

“Many of them became national champions in the country. The inspiration came from Arthur Ashe’s visit.”

In fact, Kienka thinks it eventually led to a “golden age” of Nigerian tennis.

“The impact still lives on, the legacy is huge,” he claimed.

“It’s the same as when Messi, Ronaldo or Mbappé come to Nigeria and play football with children in schools.

“The impact they have on their sports career cannot be quantified. And that really happened.”