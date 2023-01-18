‘It’s a game-changer’: Record $75 million gift makes campus hockey in St. Thomas a reality – The Rink Live

ST. PAUL Before the University of St. Thomas men’s and women’s teams begin setting records on the ice, a record-breaking generosity from Minnesota couples will mean a state-of-the-art home for Tommies hockey in the not-too-distant future .

On Tuesday, January 17, the St. Paul Catholic School announced that an incredible $75 million gift from Lee and Penny Anderson will form the cornerstone for their new on-campus arena, which they hope will become the home of Tommies hockey. by the fall of 2025.

According to St. Thomas President Rob Vischer, the facility represents another step in the school’s larger mission to transition from a small Catholic liberal arts college to a comprehensive nationally known Catholic university, which will include the opening of a Minneapolis campus. in the nineties.

This is like a splash of jet fuel on that journey, to get this arena going and become a meaningful national presence in hockey and basketball, Vischer said in an interview with The Rink Live.

Lee and Penny Anderson Arena will accommodate 4,000 hockey players and will be built on the school’s St. Paul campus near the corner of Cretin and Grand Avenue. It will serve as the home ground for not only men’s and women’s hockey, but also men’s and women’s basketball, and will include field hockey and basketball practice facilities.

The second ice cap will be used for hockey practice while the arena is in its basketball configuration, but also allows the college to partner with youth and high school programs in St. Paul.

The plan includes the demolition of three current buildings, a gymnasium, service center and residence hall that school officials classified as “low-use” buildings.

The Andersons’ money is the largest monetary gift ever given to a Minnesota university. Their plan is to break ground in the spring of 2024 if fundraising goals are met. St. Thomas athletic director Phil Esten noted that the full fundraising goal is $131 million for a facility that is expected to cost $175 million, and that the Andersons’ gift puts them more than halfway to their fundraising goal.

So we have a little bit of work to do, and this launches our fundraising campaign, really, Esten said. The grand gift and display of the building were unveiled Tuesday morning at an on-campus event, in the presence of a host of alumni and representatives from all four sports tenants.

Ryan Construction of Minnesota plans to build the facility. Estonians and others from the school have done their homework, visiting other facilities in the university’s sports world, learning how to find a design that works for both hockey and basketball. He noted that schools such as Boston College, Omaha, Wisconsin, Arizona State, and Ohio State have multi-purpose facilities used for hockey and other sports.

As we looked around the country, we were really looking at whether lessons can be learned from some of these facilities, especially when looking at conversions, the transition from hockey to basketball and basketball to hockey, Esten said.

Before becoming the athletic director at his alma mater, Esten worked at Penn State. It was noted that the rendering of the hockey lineup for the new Tommies home rink bears some resemblance to the Pegula Ice Arena, especially with a steeply sloped student area behind the ice rink where the visiting goaltender sits for two periods.

“I can’t even tell you how happy we’ll be with that,” said Rico Blasi, Tommies men’s hockey coach. The Tommies lost a few close games at Penn State earlier this season. “When I played in that arena this year, the student area was really fun. Our guys really liked that and there was a lot of energy in the building for both teams. That’s what college athletics is really about.”

Lee Anderson, 83, is a native of Minneapolis and the former chairman and CEO of the Twin Cities-based API Group, which includes several construction companies. Known for their philanthropy, the Andersons previously gave $60 million to St. Thomas in 2005. The student recreation complex there is to their credit, as is the $6 million West Point rugby facility where Lee Anderson graduated in 1961. He and Penny have been recognized as some of the United States Military Academy’s most generous donors, as well as giving support to many veterans.

“The transition to Division I has unfolded over the last few years and they are well aligned with what is needed for that,” said Vischer. “When the plans around a campus arena started to coalesce and we started to get a sense of the scope of the project, we gave them the opportunity to participate and they jumped in with enthusiasm.”

The Tommies men’s hockey program is in the CCHA, while the women’s are in their second season in the WCHA. The Tommies basketball programs compete in the Summit League.

Tommies women’s hockey head coach Joel Johnson joked that his biggest challenge last week was not only preparing for a series against the Minnesota Gophers, but keeping the upcoming arena announcement a secret.

“It’s a game changer,” Johnson said. “We’re lucky enough to play in some of the best places in the country… and with the views I’ve seen of this place, we’ll be on top.”

