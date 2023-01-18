Could Georgia’s recent dominance affect Ohio State football’s recruiting trajectory? Recruit Buckeyes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Georgia coach Kirby Smart just beat Ohio State’s Ryan Day on his way to a second consecutive national title in college football, and now he may be thwarting Ohio State’s plans on the recruiting trail for the 2024 cycle.

That process began when 2024 four-star Peyton Woodyard used the All-American Bowl as a platform to commit to the Bulldogs.

The safety of the No. 29 player and No. 2 was high on OSU’s recruiting board, as the Buckeyes hoped to add high-end players to a safety-driven defense that needed an uptick in talent.

Instead, he heads to Athens to be part of a program that has become the face of the sport and there are no signs of it giving up anytime soon.

Smart’s next hit might be a little bigger and at the same time come at the expense of the Buckeyes.

OSU once benefited from a five-star quarterback who had first been a Bulldog before opting to look for better opportunities elsewhere. Justin Fields was one of the first beneficiaries of the transfer portal, helping Day reach the College Football Playoff in his first two seasons as head coach.

Now the shoe may be on the other side, though the portal won’t be an intermediary this time.

Quarterback Dylan Raiola developed into the nation’s top player in the Class of 2024, eventually earning the status of a perfectly-judged recruit in the process.

All of those things happened while he was the centerpiece of the Ohio State 2024 class as the start of a group that could compete for first place in the nation. His early commitment is why OSU was also able to get commitments from five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, the No. 2 player in the nation, and Ian Moore as a four-star offensive lineman who also leaned toward five-star status.

That should have been just the beginning of a fruitful cycle, but Raiola’s recruitment turned things around quickly and now he’s back on the market.

Nebraska’s hiring of Matt Rhule as head coach was credited as the primary culprit as to why Raiola’s decision came – his father and uncle both played for the Cornhuskers.

But now the reigning national champions are starting to gain interest and momentum. Now the question is, can they close and continue adding to a class that already contains six top-100 recruits and holds the top spot?

With how things are going, Woodyard and Raiola may not be the end of OSU’s battles with UGA where it comes out on the losing side. OSU also lost to cornerback AJ Harris and defensive end Damon Wilson, both five stars in the 2023 cycle, as players had a legitimate chance to land in different conditions.

That trend could continue into 2024, where Georgia already has a 4-1 lead among prospects involved with both programs so far.

With the exception of the quarterback, Ohio State and Georgia have 40 inconclusive goals in common. For a long time, these conversations revolved around how many goals the Buckeyes had in common with Alabama and how many they could win one-on-one.

That conversation will continue as long as Nick Saban is in Tuscaloosa, but now Smarts efforts in Athens have earned the Bulldogs a seat at the same table as they do in Georgia, a state Day knows he must go to to boost his roster. to build.

Huge amount of talent(s) really well coached players, Day said before the Peach Bowl loss. Great programs. They play football all year round. Their high school graduate in a position to really compete for spots. It’s great to be down here. We’ve certainly recruited this area really hard and know it’s competitive here, but they have great players and great coaches.

This is certainly an area that we focus heavily on in recruitment. It’s less than 10 hours away and of course an easy flight from Atlanta to Columbus. It’s easier for people to get to and from Atlanta to Columbus. Sure, being around the players here speaks for itself.

There is always some recruiting momentum that can come from winning a national title. Even Ohio State saw the benefits of this after winning during the 2014-2015 season, when its recruiting power reached new heights during the 2017 and 2018 cycles. That started with the deployment of five-star cornerback Shaun Wades hours before that national title game.

Georgia already had title momentum after last season, which will reach new heights as it positions itself to go for a three-peat.

That will make Ohio State’s life more difficult by creating one more reason on a growing list of things it must overcome in pursuit of the nation’s best players.

Click here to see the entire Ohio State recruiting class for 2024.

