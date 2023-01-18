Caroline Garcia has rethought her approaches to tennis and food





Indeed, the atmosphere and dialogue are changing in elite sports, especially in pro tennis with stars like Naomi Osaka opening up about their psychological struggles and the emotional hardships of the tour. Break Point, Netflix’s new fly-on-the-wall documentary series, focuses heavily on the mental rigors of the sport, through protagonists like Nick Kyrgios and Paula Badosa. So much goes on behind the scenes, Garcia said. So much more than people know. Garcia said Tuesday, following her convincing 6-3, 6-0 first-round victory over Canadian qualifier Katherine Sebov, that Netflix had recently reached out to her team to explore the idea of ​​her joining the series. She remains indecisive. You have to weigh the pros and cons, she said. Because the process is kind of intrusive, the way they film, and if you’re not comfortable with that, there’s no point in doing it. But despite her unease about the reach of her comments about food, Garcia thinks it’s been helpful to share her story, not necessarily with the general public, but with those close to her. She said her condition is bulimia, which is often accompanied by forced vomiting after a binge. Garcia said she didn’t vomit, but took other extreme measures associated with bulimia, such as fasting to avoid gaining weight after a binge. I had accepted it and learned to deal with it, she said. My close people and my family and my team were fully aware. That is the most important. You don’t necessarily need to know the whole world to live well with it. Aliz Cornet, an experienced French player and friend of Garcias, said she was unaware of Garcia’s problems, but said many players go through some form of depression while on tour. I feel like it’s an almost obligatory process: bounce back and get to know yourself and distance yourself from things, Cornet said Tuesday. She added, “I’m sorry for her that she had to go through that, but seeing how she’s grown, maybe it was something that was helpful after all.

