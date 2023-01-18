University of St. Thomas Unveils Plan to Build New Hockey and Basketball Arena in St. Paul



The University of St. Thomas has announced that it has received a record $75 million donation from a private donor that will be used to build a multi-purpose arena on campus to host basketball and hockey games. The Catholic University’s athletic program, which made history when it moved from Division III to Division 1 in 2020, unveiled Tuesday its ambitious plan to build a state-of-the-art $175 million facility where hockey will be played at its St. Paul campus for the first time, and also provides a venue for its basketball teams. It is aided by the $75 million gift from Penny and Lee Anderson, one of the ten largest known collegiate athletic gifts ever received nationally and the highest in Minnesota history. St. Thomas plans to begin operation on the facility in 2024, with a grand opening target for the fall of 2025. In addition to hockey and basketball, the venue is expected to host starting ceremonies, academic convocations, speakers, career fairs and other events for the university and the wider community. The hockey teams currently play at the St. Thomas Ice Arena in Mendota Heights. ” data-full-height=”576″ data-full-src=”https://bringmethenews.com/.image/c_limit%2Ccs_srgb%2Cfl_progressive%2Ch_2000%2Cq_auto:good%2Cw_2000/MTk1MjMxMDIzODIxMjM1Mzk5/lee-and-penny- anderson-arena-hockey-1024×576.jpg” data-full-width=”1024″ data-image-id=”ci02b59995100226e2″ data-image-slug=”lee-and-penny-anderson-arena-hockey-1024×576″ data -public-id=”MTk1MjMxMDIzODIxMjM1Mzk5″ data-title=”New on-campus multipurpose sports complex at the University of St. Thomas”/> Commencement of graduation from the University of St. Thomas ” data-full-height=”349″ data-full-src=”https://bringmethenews.com/.image/c_limit%2Ccs_srgb%2Cfl_progressive%2Ch_2000%2Cq_auto:good%2Cw_2000/MTk1MjMxMDIzODIxMzY3MDEw/lee-and-penny- anderson-arena-graduation-620×349.jpg” data-full-width=”620″ data-image-id=”ci02b59995100024c7″ data-image-slug=”lee-and-penny-anderson-arena-graduation-620×349″ data -public-id=”MTk1MjMxMDIzODIxMzY3MDEw” data-title=”New multipurpose sports complex on campus at the University of St. Thomas”/> “This is about more than just hockey and basketball games – this is a gift that will be transformative for our entire St. Paul campus, enhance our student experience and increase the visibility of the university as a whole,” said St. Thomas Chairman Rob Visser. “It also creates a new community and economic asset for the Twin Cities, the state of Minnesota and the region.” Based in Naples, Florida, the Andersons are one of the university’s largest donors, donating $60 million to the private Catholic school in a $60 million donation toward the construction of the Anderson Student Center, AARC, and Anderson Parking Facility. At the time, it was considered the largest endowment in the school’s 138-year history. Lee Anderson is the owner and CEO of the St. Paul holding company, APi Group, which oversees 30 construction, manufacturing and fire protection companies, the Minneapolis/St. reported Paul Journal. He is also a board member of the Naples Children’s and Education Foundation and the Naples Winter Wine Festival, both in Florida. The West Point graduate became the president of his father’s company in the 1960s, according to the Business magazine Twin Cities. Courtesy of the University of St. Thomas. The arena will be built where the athletics campus is located, near the athletic fields and the Anderson Parking Ramp. The Cretin Residence Hall, the Service Center and the McCarthy Gym are currently located where the arena will be built. A spokesperson for the school said Bring Me The News will tear down the aforementioned facilities and buildings to build the arena.

